Zapping ‘Zoom Fatigue’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 19, 2020, 5:00AM

“It’s been a busy day,” acknowledges Ray Engan, appearing on the computer screen in what is the last of several Zoom conversations he’s engaged in since early this morning. “I’ve been doing this Zoom stuff all daylong, and earlier I was working on Zoom with a coach of mine on some other things, and then trying to work out some technical things with my computer, which wouldn’t let me record a video on Facebook live, because it didn’t like my browser. I finally got it sorted out, but I’ve been on my computer for hours, and let me tell you, Zoom fatigue is real.”

Engan, of Petaluma, is the owner of Leadership Through Laughter. That’s the name he’s given to his own motivational philosophy, an approach to working with others and running a meeting that combined his past experiences as a stand-up comic and comedy writer (his jokes have been heard on The Tonight Show and Late Night with David Letterman) with his practiced expertise at constructing and speech or story and presenting it with confidence, humor, engaging stage presence and just a smidgen of quirky flair. Before the pandemic, Engan conducted his motivational workshops and gave his joke-infused speeches in -person, traveling all over the country to address companies, clubs and service organizations. Following a brief dry-spell at the beginning, when his once packed calendar was suddenly empty, he’s resumed his work online, now presenting his talks through platforms like Teams and Zoom.

Over the last few months, he’s begun to receive numerous questions about how to help employees avoid “Zoom fatigue,” a growing issue with some businesses and organizations where employees and members pend a lot of their day video conferencing. Earlier this week, he presented a webinar titled “Zapping Zoom Fatigue,” and expects that his own unique approach to the problem — one in which humor and playfulness are key ingredients — could lead to many more such presentations in the future. The issues related to so much time spent face-to-face (virtually, anyway) with other people are becoming increasingly apparent, Engan points out, referencing a recent report in Harvard Business Review naming “Zoom fatigue” as a growing concern, one that could be beginning to affect some remote workers’ productivity.

“Zoom fatigue is different than normal computer fatigue because when you’re doing normal work, writing a report or building a spreadsheet or crunching numbers, there are usually not 10 or 11 little faces staring back at you, watching and listening in real time,“ Engan says. “There was an old Yakov Smirnoff joke from years ago,” he continues, referencing the Russian stand-up comic and humorist. He’d say, ‘In America, we watch TV. In Russia, TV watches you.’ Well, that’s where we’re at now. If I met you at Starbucks, and we had an interview over coffee, there would be a certain amount of eye-contact, because that’s appropriate. But we wouldn’t be staring straight at each other for an hour. We’d look around occasionally, we’d look down to think about something, and the other person would know you were still engaged. But in Zoom, we can’t do a lot of that. We maintain direct eye contact for long moments at a time, and our brains can only handle so much of that. It becomes creepy, and we start to become burned out. That’s a big part of Zoom fatigue.“

There are things that a remote employee can do to break up the awkward intensity of all that eye contact, of course. During meetings where most participants are listening and not constantly called up to interact, some companies and meeting leaders are okay with listeners turning off their video. In such cases, standing and doing some simple stretches, or allowing yourself to gaze out a window or at a painting with no faces in it, can give your mind and your eyes a welcome break. Studies show that intensely focusing your eyes on one face, or one little dot on your computer where you know the camera is, can be exhausting,.

“Those studies suggest you need to change it up every four minutes,” he says. “Look somewhere else, at a different face, something just beyond the screen, anywhere just to give your eyes and your brain a little change.”

Of course, in some cases, the participant does not want to appear that they are not paying attention, and that’s part of there the problem lies. While every Zoom-user can take some steps to ease fatigue, Engan believes that for the most part, the primary responsibility for creating a fatigue-free Zoom experience is on the folks who are leading the meeting or work session.

“One easy trick, if your goal is to make the Zoom session more productive and less fatiguing,” he says, “especially if its a session where a lot of data is being presented, is to have two different hosts or presenters, taking turns going back and forth.”

Given his stand-up background, it’s now surprise that many of Engan’s solutions are comedy-based.

“If I don’t have a co-host for a meeting,” he allows, “I sometimes create one.” To demonstrate, he displays an old, much younger photograph of himself, suddenly taking over the screen, and talks in a cartoon voice — “Hi Everybody!” — essentially animating the photo to become a co-presenter. “Why is it that so many people start out a Zoom meeting looking like this!” says the photograph, bouncing up and down in front of the camera, “and ends up looking like ... this?” He drops the photo to return to his own present-day face. “If it gets a laugh, then hey, that’s awesome, because that’s a change, and change keeps people engaged.”

Engan has a host of suggestions for ways to keep things interesting by giving the proceedings a level of the unexpected. He says he often calls out participants who he sees are engaging, adding a comment like, “Bob is laughing. He gets what I’m talking about.” Or he might mention something in his own room, to momentarily shift focus before returning to the topic.

“See Elvis, over my shoulder?” he asks. “That painting gets a lot of glances, and I totally use it when I want to break things up for a second or two.”

Though he admits it might be intuitively obvious, Engan says that when it comes to avoiding Zoom fatigue, the best way to keep your participants focused is to craft a presentation that allows them to to see, hear, and think about many different things.

“There’s nothing wrong with playing games, tossing out trivia questions, asking funny questions,” he says. “Whatever works. I have a lightbup head I sometimes bring out to talk to people.”

And yes, when the lightbulb talks, people listen.

“If you make your sessions at least a little more entertaining,” Engan says, “people will come away a lot less exhausted, and their productivity will increase, and will usually remain pretty high.”

(Ray Engan can be reached at LeadershipThroughLaughter.com)

