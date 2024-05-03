‘Challengers’

In theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

Electric and rippling with sexual tension, “Challengers” is a stylish, biting character drama about three romantically-entangled tennis players across a decade of their lives.

We start off in the present, where former athletic prodigy Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) coaches her husband Art (Mike Faist), a professional tennis champion on the decline, who unexpectedly comes up against his childhood best friend Patrick (Josh O'Connor), who also happens to be Tashi's ex-boyfriend. Already, you know we're in for a messy ride, and it is every bit as fraught and volatile as you'd expect it to be.

The opening scenes are deliciously choreographed, with Tashi positioned dead center, the pendulum swing of the crowd's attention back-and-forth framing her shrewd evaluation of a tennis match. Then we hurtle back in time, to when this game truly started a whole 13 years earlier.

At 18, Tashi was the glittering future of tennis. Her high-octane passion enthralls fellow players Art and Patrick, two life-long friends and (up until this point) friendly competitors each vying for their shot with Tashi. She proposes the winner of their next match will get her number, and Patrick emerges victorious. But the blistering tensions between the three continue, and when a brutal knee injury in college derails Tashi’s professional career before it has even started, the three fragment. They collide a handful of times over the years, Tashi and Art developing a working and romantic partnership while Patrick steadily washes out, but stays in the professional tennis orbit.

This match in present day is the real culmination of their relationships.

There's quite a lot I liked about “Challengers.” The cast is phenomenal. The score is excellent. Director Luca Guadignino (“Call Me By Your Name,” “Suspiria”) has a very distinct visual style, and his attention to composition and pacing is often one of my favorite elements of his work.

In “Challengers,” he experiments a bit to mixed results. Guadignino handles the intangible crackle of attraction exceedingly well, and threads it into every exchange and shot to the strength of the first two acts and the detriment of the third. The last sequence ‒ a magnetic back-and-forth between Art and Patrick where very little is said yet everything is on display ‒ should have been a breathtaking climax, but the impact is soured by overly self-indulgent editing that drags the otherwise enthralling exchange to a frustrating crawl.

For as sleek and engaging as “Challengers” is, there's a vacuous quality to the story that stunts its emotional resonance. The character dynamics are interesting, and their Newtonian collisions are entertaining to be sure, but the movie hints at a more complicated, layered exploration of sensuality and desire that it never really delves into.

“Challengers” is a carefully faded Polaroid, a colorful encapsulation of something real flattened into glossy plastic. A pretty good idea, something tangible and evocative, but it's all surface flair, a high quality facsimile of depth that teases a complexity it can't deliver.