Zoom ‘Macbeth’ is eerie, riveting

William Shakespeare would be astonished to discover that his “Macbeth” is now being performed live, through a magical screen, using actors and a technical crew from 14 different time zones. It is easy to forget how remarkable this situation is, that video conferencing has become such a regular part of our lives that some folks are using it to put on plays.

Is Zoom, or any other online platform, a flawless way to present theater?

No.

Theater on Zoom brings internet connection glitches, frozen screens, and oddly timed lags.

Not optimum.

Such things can be distracting.

But the truth is, actual theaters (remember those?) were plagued with people opening cellophane candy wrappers, children crying, and that couple who gives loud running commentary during the entire production. The point is, distractions are as much a part of live theater as the play itself.

The question is whether the actors can connect with the audience in spite of that. Zoom Theater Company’s new presentation of “Macbeth” is a good case in point.

At first, the blurry visuals and flickering monitor made it difficult to focus, but it did not take long for Patrick Nims’ directing style to transcend the platform. Unlike other Zoom productions, where actors stay carefully back from the camera, Nims focuses in on specific performances. The resulting in-your-face intimacy of monologues and carefully staged views of multiple cameras results in a far more intriguing visual.

Rather than pretending that nothing is wrong with the world, Nims embraces the strange, eerie atmosphere of 2020. “Macbeth” is set in an abandoned theater, meandering through deserted dressing rooms, empty seats, and stark catwalk backdrops. Characters wear masks when not actively speaking, and subtle tension rumbles beneath every scene.

Superstitiously referred to as “The Scottish Play” when inside a theater, “Macbeth” has long inspired rumors of hauntings during its many productions. Nims leans into that tradition with unsettling photographs of vacant rooms and Tim Giugni’s ominous shadow puppetry.

The production features familiar faces from the Sonoma County theater community, including Jourdàn Olivier-Verdé as a passionate Macduff, Jill K. Wagoner as the trusting Banquo, and Petaluma’s Larry Williams as a regal Duncan and eccentric Doctor.

It is the breathtaking chemistry between Nick Medina (Macbeth, in Oregon) and Ash Reddington (Lady Macbeth, in New York) which sets this production apart, not the platform. Often actors in these roles are individually quite extraordinary, but it is rare to see them come together in such perfect harmony. Their scenes are riveting, and when Macbeth learns of her passing, his “sound and fury … signifying nothing” soliloquy is captivating in its raw grief.

The Porter (David Farmer) is, as usual, a hilarious respite from the anxious, horrifying storyline. His speeches are another example of how getting in close to the camera, rather than being afraid of it, is an effective way to utilize Zoom. Lennox (Eliza Pagel) is another comedic role, as she wanders about in the background taking selfies, interspersed with feisty, sarcastic lines.

Technical challenges were handled with aplomb by the accomplished team behind the scenes, who utilize IT (Information Technology) techniques to run the actors’ computers during the performance: switching angles, backgrounds, and logging them in or out on cue.

“You have to listen to each other very hard … with keen ears,” Petaluma’s Williams notes, when asked about specific challenges of using the platform. Other actors mentioned using post-it notes to remind them where to look, and laugh over interacting with a coat rack during emotional moments.

Will online-based theater replace the experience of attending a live performance in person? Unlikely.

But Zoom Theater is ready to push the limits of experimentation with the medium. They had identical props shipped all over the globe, so that actors could “hand off” various items to each other.

“Macbeth” is an overall success, although it is quite a different experience from what we are used to. Without a doubt, this is an entertaining few hours with a beloved play and a talented ensemble.