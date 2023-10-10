A Petaluma craft brewery and a Santa Rosa nonprofit that tackles societal issues such as homelessness and immigration may not seem like they have much in common.

But HenHouse Brewing Company and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa are facing similar accusations, filed in Sonoma County Superior Court within a day of each other, alleging similar violations of California labor laws.

Former HenHouse employee Julio Cesar Cuello Cardenas and Catholic Charities worker Kimberlee Keller allege the organizations violated state laws on minimum and overtime wages, rest breaks, timely paychecks, itemized pay stubs and reimbursement of expenses, according to the court filings Sept. 12 and 11, respectively.

Cardenas and Keller are seeking to certify their cases as class actions to add more workers they claim were affected and to take their cases before juries to determine damages plus legal fees. Keller’s 36-page complaint said the total amount sought for any other workers potentially affected going back as far as four years would be under $5 million.

Cardenas worked as a packaging technician in HenHouse’s Santa Rosa brewery and tasting room from July 2022 through May of this year, according to his 24-page legal complaint. He described his duties as monitoring beer samples for quality control, cleaning, submitting end-of-day paperwork and locking up the facility.

“Defendants had the financial ability to pay such compensation, but willfully, knowingly, and intentionally failed to do so to increase Defendant’s profits,” wrote Jonathan Genish of Beverly Hills-based Blackstone Law about HenHouse in the complaint.

Keller worked at Catholic Charities from March 2022 through January of this year, according to the court filing. Among Keller’s allegations is that the organization “required” work while clocked out on a meal break.

“Indeed, there were many days where PLAINTIFF did not even receive a partial lunch,” wrote Jean-Claude Lapuyade of San Diego-based JCL Law Firm, one of four attorneys working on the case.

HenHouse couldn’t be reached for comment despite multiple attempts.

Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities in Santa Rosa, said this is the first time the organization has faced this kind of labor lawsuit.

“Our initial look at this situation is that we’re not immune,” Holmes said. “This is something that other nonprofits are facing, even though we have protections.”

As a nonprofit funded by federal, state and local sources, the organization is regularly audited to see if it has the required labor and other procedures in place as a condition of receiving the money, Holmes said.

“Timesheets, in particular for our public-funded side of the organization, are the most reviewed documents, so that they see the money is used appropriately,” Holmes said.

The organization later said that the claims were unfounded and that its policies are based on state labor law and the nonprofit’s values.

In California, labor lawsuits are common because of its strict workplace rules, according to SHRM, a human resources industry training organization. And legal liabilities have increased in five areas after California Supreme Court rulings in the past five years:

Misclassifying employees as independent contractors.

Having employees work off the clock.

Failing to calculate overtime pay on bonuses.

Failing to provide meal and rest breaks.

Giving pay statements without sufficient detail.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

Update, Oct. 11, 2023, 10:30 a.m.: A local Catholic Charities spokesperson said that the claims were unfounded and that the organization’s policies are based on state labor law and the nonprofit’s values.