An Adobe Road Winery facility approved years ago for downtown Petaluma is finally on its way to completion following a new construction contract, the company said.

“We are thrilled to announce that Midstate Construction, based right here in Petaluma, is our new contractor of record and will be taking this amazing project over the finish line,” stated company CEO Kevin Buckler.

Centrally located at 1 C St. with expansive riverfront views, the three-story, 15,000-square-foot structure – its design has undergone modifications over the years – will feature “a beautiful tasting room” along with indoor-outdoor spaces, fire pits, a high-tech conference room and a motorsports museum, Buckler told the Argus-Courier. It will also function as a wine production facility and the company’s new corporate headquarters.

The redesigned third story, Buckler said, will feature “a really cool Miami South Beach flat deck up there” offering “a view of the river and you’re 50 feet up in the air. It’s gonna be great.”

“I could have gone up to Napa or Sonoma with my investor money, but I chose to stay here in my favorite city,” he added. Adobe Road Winery has kept its headquarters and wine production in Petaluma since 2004.

Approved by the city in 2018, the project has “been in the works for several years but got held up with COVID and some other setbacks,” said Bryan Nazario, Adobe Road’s marketing director.

Those other setbacks included the Sonoma County wildfires of recent years, which caused the cost of lumber to skyrocket, said Buckler.

“Every possible thing in the world” that could have gone wrong, did, he said.

But as he says he learned from his other career in motorsports – Buckler is also a winning race car driver and founder and CEO of The Racers Group – “You better be ready to pivot, adapt and overcome.”

The latest adaptation was hiring Midstate Construction Corporation, which is also based in Petaluma. "This beautiful and exciting new venue will add to the energy and vibrancy of the Petaluma downtown,“ Midstate President Roger Nelson said in a statement.

With construction now going forward at 1 C St., "They’re looking at 14 months” or so until completion, Buckler said, meaning the new facility should be ready by summer 2025.

Buckler and his wife Debra established Adobe Road Winery in 2002. The winery opened its first tasting room in Sonoma Plaza in 2010, where it remained until moving to the Great Petaluma Mill at 6 Petaluma Blvd. S., a short block from the current construction site. When Adobe Road moved into that location in 2016 it was only the city’s second tasting room.

“I’m so glad I made this decision with Petaluma, it’s such a cool city,” he said earlier this week. “There’s so much to do out here.”

Being in a lively town is part of the point. In Buckler’s opinion, the wine industry itself has needed to adapt as people want something more “experiential” than “just sitting in a wine bar.” So a “fun, festive” city like Petaluma, with its various attractions and rail access, is just the thing.

Adobe Road’s wines are in the Petaluma Gap AVA, a viticultural designation characterized by morning fog, afternoon winds, local soil and other factors. The winery has won high marks for its Cabernet Sauvignon in particular.