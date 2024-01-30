Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Avelo Airlines said Tuesday it will add two nonstop roundtrip flights between Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport and Las Vegas for the Feb. 11 event.

Avelo said in a news release it is adding one roundtrip flight on Friday, Feb. 9, and one roundtrip flight on Monday, Feb. 12, that were not previously on the airline’s schedule.

On Friday, Feb. 9, Avelo Flight 202 will depart the Sonoma County airport at 4:35 p.m., arriving at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport at 6:10 p.m.

Avelo Flight 201 on Monday, Feb. 12, will depart Las Vegas at 2 p.m., arriving at the Santa Rosa facility at 3:55 p.m.

“These additional flights will make it even easier and more convenient for (San Francisco) 49ers fans to watch the game or simply enjoy all the festivities Vegas has in store for Super Bowl weekend,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in the announcement. “We look forward to joining our fellow Bay Area fans in cheering on the Niners in Super Bowl LVIII.”

Avelo’s regular flights to Las Vegas to and from the Sonoma County airport operate four days per week (Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays). The airline Sept. 7 doubled its Las Vegas schedule from two to four flights a week.

Customers can book flights at AveloAir.com.