Bank of America, which manages 55 locations in the North Bay, has targeted three in the region for closure as it continues to whittle down its branch offices for a variety of reasons.

Of the 20 locations closed or due to close across the Bay Area, branches in Petaluma, St. Helena and Fairfield are on the list. The latter is an ATM.

The lease at Petaluma’s branch at 200 Kentucky St., will not be renewed when it expires next August, a bank spokeswoman indicated.

“This center was closed from the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020 through December of 2022, with very little disruption to the customers and community,” Bank of America spokeswoman Colleen Haggerty told the Business Journal. “But while we reopened it 11 months ago, we have not seen the return customer traffic there.”

The bank’s other Petaluma branch, at 181 N. McDowell Blvd., is located a mile from the Kentucky Street location and will remain open, she pointed out.

The Sonoma County closure represents part of Bank of America’s Bay Area consolidation efforts over the last three years. The bank closed its downtown Santa Rosa branch in 2021, but has kept open two other locations in the Coddingtown Center and at Montgomery Village.

In Napa County, the St. Helena financial center at 1001 Adams St. was engulfed in a fire in April 2020. The branch was not rebuilt.

Also on the list is an ATM at 1350 Travis Blvd. in Fairfield, a Solano County city where there are two other Bank of America locations.

“There will be no impact to employees as they will be able to transfer to roles at one of our many other financial centers in the North Bay, where we currently have 27 full-service branches,” Haggerty added.

No other Bank of America closures are planned in the North Bay counties, she said.

“Today, people use digital banking more than ever for their everyday financial needs and come into financial centers for more complex transactions or discussions about their finances,” she explained. “So, we have been adjusting our retail network, where centers are located in close proximity to one another, or where client traffic has diminished significantly. These closures represent a small percentage of our local bank presence.”

Bay Area cities with locations shut down or due to close include Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Hayward, Menlo Park, Walnut Creek, San Jose, Moraga, Morgan Hill, Santa Clara, Pinole, Fremont, San Leandro, Pleasanton and Daly City.

Bank of America operates 4,600 banking centers and almost 16,000 ATMs in the United States, among 40 countries.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com