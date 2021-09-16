COVID jobs: California unemployment claims drop, stay far higher than normal

First-time unemployment claims dropped slightly in California last week, showing a tiny improvement after the end of a supplemental benefits payment provided by the federal government, a new report showed Thursday.

California workers filed 55,000 initial claims for unemployment during the week that ended on Sept. 11, a drop of 2,500 from the 57,500 claims they filed over the week that ended on Sept. 4, the U.S. Labor Department reported.

Nationwide, workers filed 332,000 initial claims for unemployment last week, an increase of 20,000 from the week before when they filed 312,000 first-time jobless claims.

Some experts predict jobless claims in California would start to trend lower after the termination on Sept. 4 of a $300 weekly federal supplement for unemployment claims.

The extra $300 increased the total benefit payment, and the end of the supplement might prod workers to seek jobs rather than continue to collect unemployment, some analysts say.

Despite the improvement in the number of claims filed by California workers, the filings remain far worse than what would be normal in a healthy economy.

During January 2020 and February 2020, the final two months before state and local government officials imposed wide-ranging business shutdowns to combat the coronavirus, unemployment claims in California averaged 44,800 a week.

Last week's filings in California were 23% higher than the pace of claims filings during the first two months of 2020, this news organization's analysis of the claims shows.