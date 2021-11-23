Here’s how Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Marin, Mendocino hospitals ranked on patient safety in 2021

Note: Not participating were Sonoma Valley Hospital and Providence Northern California, which includes Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Petaluma Valley Hospital and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Four Kaiser Permanente medical centers and two Adventist Health hospitals are among the North Bay area’s health care systems assigned the highest scores for safety in a semi-annual assessment by a national watchdog group.

The Leapfrog Group, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization founded in 2000 by a group of business leaders, rates health care facilities based on a number of safety factors that include errors, injuries, accidents and infections. Leapfrog on Nov. 10 released its Fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grades, a twice-yearly survey it launched in 2012.

“A” grades were given to Kaiser Permanente’s medical centers in Santa Rosa, San Rafael, Vacaville and Vallejo; Adventist Health’s St. Helena and Ukiah Valley hospitals; Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Petaluma Valley Hospital, according to Leapfrog.

“The Leapfrog hospital safety score represents one of the highest honors for recognition of patient safety and quality,” said Tarek Salaway, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Marin-Sonoma.

Adventist Health St. Helena was the sole hospital in Napa to receive an “A” grade from Leapfrog.

“Realizing this goal, particularly through the global COVID-19 pandemic, is a tribute to our dedicated staff and their concern for the well-being of the community,” said Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena.

Leapfrog stated in a press release that its newly released report reflects performance on more than 30 evidence-based measures of patient safety, including for the first time, post-operative sepsis, blood leakage and kidney injury. Other safety measures include the basics of medical care, such as hand-washing and entering prescriptions through a computer, as well as preventive measures hospitals take to prevent falls.

“As the pandemic continues, we all have heightened awareness of the importance of hospitals in our communities and in our lives,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group, stated in a press release. “It is critical that all hospitals put patient safety first.”

Leapfrog assigned grades to nearly 3,000 facilities across the country.

Not all hospitals, however, participate in The Leapfrog Group’s biannual surveys, which can result in a skewed assessment. Leapfrog notes on its website that it assigns a grade to all general hospitals in the United States, whether or not they participate in the survey. Hospitals that don’t participate are assigned a safety grade based on publicly available data from numerous sources, according to Leapfrog.

In 2019, Providence Northern California, which includes Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Petaluma Valley Hospital and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, stopped participating in Leapfrog’s reporting platform, focusing its efforts instead on other ratings sources, the health care system said in a statement.

“While we fully support the Leapfrog Group’s efforts to provide comparative information to the public, it is important to note that private reporting agencies — like Leapfrog — have their own proprietary scoring methodologies, which can make providing the full scope of data time-consuming and make results interpretation and comparisons difficult,” according to the statement.

Leapfrog gave an “A” grade to Petaluma Valley Hospital, a “B” to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, and a “C” to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

“We continue to perform rigorous internal reviews of our quality and safety on a regular basis and report our data to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), which has consistently rated our hospitals well for quality,” according to Providence Northern California’s statement. “In fact, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital holds the top rating of five stars from CMS.”

Sutter Health’s Novato Community Hospital scored a “B,” as did NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield, operated by NorthBay Healthcare. NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville received a “C” grade.

Dr. Seth Kaufman, chief medical officer of NorthBay Healthcare, said in a statement that neither of its hospitals’ scores changed from the spring, but both had made significant improvements that put them on the cusp of the next tier. Some of Leapfrog’s measurements, however, are at least a year old, he noted.

“So in fact, current metrics show continued improvement toward a patient-centered goal of receiving an ‘A’ at both hospital campuses,” Kaufman said. “For example, we went more than two years without a central line associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI). And especially important today, NorthBay has better survival rates from COVID than many other health care systems in the state.”

Leapfrog assigned a “C” grade to Sonoma Valley Hospital, Sutter Solano Medical Center and MarinHealth Medical Center.

Dr. David Klein, CEO of MarinHealth, said in a statement that while Leapfrog can provide some valuable information, it uses a “narrow window of data to create its rankings.”

“MarinHealth regularly reviews quality and performance data metrics and other real-time measures to ensure the highest quality care,” Klein said. “The North Bay can rest assured that our own diligence is far greater than any third-party survey or ranking, as we constantly strive to ensure unparalleled quality, safe care to our community.”

Sonoma Valley Hospital doesn’t participate in Leapfrog’s biannual surveys, and Sutter Health declined to comment on its hospitals’ safety grades. There were no hospitals in the North Bay that received a grade below “C.”

