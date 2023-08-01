Miyoko’s Creamery names new CEO

Petaluma-based Miyoko’s Creamery has named Stuart Kronauge its new CEO, effective Aug. 15, the plant-based dairy products manufacturer announced Aug. 1.

A strategic marketing and operations veteran in the food and beverage industry, Kronauge will take the helm from Jon Blair, Miyoko’s former CFO and interim president, according to Miyoko’s news release. The company confirmed Blair has left Miyoko’s, with no further comment other than thanking him for his leadership and wishing him the best.

Kronauge joins Miyoko’s with over 25 years of management experience, most of it spent at Coca-Cola in her native Atlanta, where she grew her career over the course of 23 years. She ended her tenure as president of Coca-Cola’s sparkling brands division.

Kronauge most recently served as CEO of The Juice Plus+ Company, a Memphis-based manufacturer of fruit- and vegetable-based nutrition supplements. Before that, she held the role of chief marketing officer at Beyond Meat, a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat products.

Miyoko’s newly appointed leader is in the process of moving to the city of Sonoma, but will maintain a residence in Atlanta.

“My first order of business is to get to know the team, really understand the business inside and out, and get a well-oiled growth plan,” Kronauge said. “I'm going to be looking really carefully at geographies and customers and channels, even restaurants. Think about when you go eat pizza. Wouldn't it be amazing to have (Miyoko’s cheese) as an option?”

Kronauge is already well-versed in Miyoko’s vegan products.

“I’m a plant-based eater, and I discovered Miyoko’s salted butter early on,” she said. “I should have been an influencer. Honestly, I was telling all my friends.”

As Miyoko’s leader, Kronauge also will be tasked with returning long-term stability to the company. That was shaken when founder and CEO Miyoko Schinner was ousted in June 2022. Then in February 2023, Miyoko’s board members went on to sue Schinner, alleging she stole intellectual property after she was terminated. A few weeks later, Schinner, who founded Miyoko’s in 2014, countersued. In May, the two parties ended their legal dispute.

Miyoko’s products are sold at retailers across the country, including Target, Walmart and Whole Foods. But brand recognition doesn’t extend much beyond the West Coast, Kronauge noted.

“Getting the message out there more clearly and more consistently and a little bit louder is going to be really, really important,” she said. “We’ve got to make sure we balance that with the authentic nature of the brand. You don't want to shout it from the rooftops (because the product is) very much in the right places, but awareness, sampling, innovation, distribution — all of those things are going to make a huge difference, I think.”

