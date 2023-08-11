Real estate agents in the Bay Area and certain regions nationwide Friday afternoon continued to scramble for workarounds on third day after a cyberattack on a Southern California data host for property listing information that’s become crucial for marketing and selling properties.

Santa Rosa-based Bay Area Real Estate Information Service, or BAREIS, which serves brokerages in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Solano and Mendocino counties, said in emails to members over the past few days that Rapattoni Corporation was hit with ransomware that was preventing agents from being able to log in, according to messages shared with North Bay Business Journal on Friday.

“We recently learned that it may be days before Rapattoni is able to recover from this attack on their network and restore access to their network,” said an email from BAREIS on Thursday evening. “This is a national MLS outage for all MLSs and Associations that rely on Rapattoni hosting.”

MLS stands for multiple listing service.

The Chicago Enquirer reported Friday about an outage of the Cincinnati listing service that used Rapattoni, but other listing services that used another data vendor weren’t affected.

The North Bay multiple listing service said in that message that “it may be days before Rapattoni is able to recover from this attack on their network and restore access to their network.”

BAREIS and Rapattoni couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. A California Association of Realtors spokesperson referred inquiries to Rapattoni.

Ransomware is malicious software that uses some form of ruse to lure recipients to activate it, digitally locking away data on the target system then offering to unlock it usually at a steep price.