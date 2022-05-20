North Bay unemployment rates dip in April

All six counties across the North Bay reported lower unemployment rates in April than in March, beating California’s unemployment rate of 4.6%, which also dropped from the month prior, according to state figures released Friday.

In the North Bay in April, Marin County’s unemployment rate was 2.1%, followed by Sonoma County’s at 2.6%, according to the Employment Development Department. Napa County reported a 2.7% unemployment rate, followed by 3.5% in Mendocino County. Solano County recorded an unemployment rate of 4% and Lake County followed at 4.5%.

California has now regained more than 91% of the jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the pandemic, according to the EDD.

The leisure and hospitality sector had the largest increase, with growth in full-service restaurants being the largest contributor toward the gain, according to the state agency.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.1% in April, down from a revised 2.4% in March. Last year in April, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.1%.

The county added jobs in professional and business services, and government. There were fewer jobs available in financial activities; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.6% in April, down from a revised 3% in March. The county’s unemployment rate in April 2021 was 6.2%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; and educational and health services.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.7% in April, down from a revised 3.2% in March. The county’s unemployment rate in April 2021 was 6.8%.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County was 3.5% in April, down from a revised 3.9% in March. The county’s unemployment rate in April 2021 was 7%.

The county added jobs in mining and logging; manufacturing; retail; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and state government. Fewer jobs were available in construction; wholesale trade; transportation, warehousing and utilities; information services; and professional and business services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4% in April, down from a revised 4.6% in March. Last year in April, the county’s unemployment rate was 8.3%.

Jobs were added in construction; government; and leisure and hospitality. There were fewer jobs available in trade, transportation and utilities; and educational and health services.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County was 4.5% in April, down from a revised 5.1% in March. Last year in April, the county’s unemployment rate was 8.5%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and federal, state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in transportation, warehousing and utilities; and educational and health services.