North Bay unemployment rates drop in March

THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 15, 2022, 10:30AM
Unemployment rates dipped in all six of the North Bay’s counties in March, with all but one beating California’s unemployment rate, which dropped to 4.9% compared to February, according to state figures released Friday.

Across the North Bay in March, Marin County’s unemployment rate was 2.4%, followed by Sonoma County’s at 3%, according to the Employment Development Department. Napa County reported a 3.2% unemployment rate, followed by 3.9% in Mendocino County. Solano County had an unemployment rate of 4.6% and Lake County trailed at 5%.

California has now regained nearly 90% of the jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the pandemic, according to the EDD.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.4% in March, down from a revised 2.8% in February. Last year in March, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.4%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and government. There was no drop in available jobs in the remaining sectors.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3% in March, down from a revised 3.5% in February. The county’s unemployment rate in March 2021 was 6.7%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing, government, and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities; professional and business services; and educational and health services.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.2% in March, down from a revised 3.9% in February. The county’s unemployment rate in March 2021 was 7.3%.

The county added jobs in professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and government. There were fewer government jobs.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County was 3.9% in March, down from a revised 4.6% in February. The county’s unemployment rate in March 2021 was 7.8%.

The county added jobs in construction; transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; educational and health services; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining and logging; and financial activities.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.6% in March, down from a revised 5.3% in February. Last year in March, the county’s unemployment rate was 8.7%.

Jobs were added in the professional and business services sector; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in educational and health services.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County was 5% in March, down from a revised 5.9% in February. Last year in March, the county’s unemployment rate was 9%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; transportation, warehousing and utilities; wholesale trade; retail; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; and information services.

