The Healthy Petaluma Foundation announced $285,000 in grants have been awarded to 18 Sonoma County nonprofit organizations that prioritize equitable mental health treatment, prevention, education and intervention services.

The grants, which range from $5,000 to $20,000, will fund operational needs, initiatives and programs to advance mental health services in Petaluma, Sonoma, Kenwood, Glen Ellen, Rohnert Park and Cotati.

Of the 18 organizations receiving a grant, eight were awarded the highest amount of $20,000 each. They are Child Parent Institute, Committee on the Shelterless, North Bay Children’s Center, Pediatric Dental Initiative, Petaluma Health Center, Petaluma People Services Center, Redwood Empire Food Bank and SOS Community Counseling, according to the release. The funds were distributed in early January and must be used within six months.

The Healthy Petaluma Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by southern Sonoma County’s health care district, collectively known as Healthy Petaluma District and Foundation. The Healthy Petaluma Foundation General Operating Support Grants Program was launched in the fall.

“As a newly formed foundation, we are so excited to support our first cycle of grantees. Nonprofits are the backbone to providing needed services and their funding has decreased, creating gaps in services,” Ramona Faith, CEO of Healthy Petaluma District and Foundation, stated in the Feb. 13 news release. “Our focus for this cycle was on mental health — one of the most critical-need areas affecting our community’s well-being."

In the announcement, Brian Dufour, a Healthy Petaluma Foundation board member who served on the grant review committee, said: “These grants not only reflect Healthy Petaluma's unwavering commitment to our community but also set the stage for transformative change in the health and well-being of local residents.

“Our board, staff and grant selection committee took great care in selecting this initial wave of GOS grant awardees, a testament to our shared commitment to building a healthier community.”