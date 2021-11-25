Pliny the Younger’s return slated for next February

The Russian River Brewing Co., whose Pliny the Younger draws cult like status, will be for sale at its brew pubs next February, after skipping this year’s heavily-sought release because of the pandemic.

For a two-week period — Feb. 4-17, 2022 — the Younger will be available in 510ml bottles for sale at the brewing company’s pubs in Santa Rosa and Windsor. The triple IPA is in its 18th year, with one year off in 2021.

“We change up the hops a little bit each time,” Russian River Brewing co-founder Natalie Cilurzo told the Business Journal. “We’re excited to get it back in person.”

With its worldly fame, the IPA has attracted beer afficionados from all over the planet. The brewer, who runs the company with her husband Vinnie, said she doesn’t know what to expect but hopes the turnout will be like or close to past years’.

Limited kegs will be released through wholesale accounts — with much of the concentration in Sonoma County. Brew customers may receive three 10-ounce pours or stay three hours within the brewery.

In previous years, enthusiasts of the brew have stretched in lines around the block. Some have camped out. The stir has prompted the Sonoma County Economic Development Board to run an impact report on the beer’s release in 2020. Pliny’s release that February contributed to $5.1 million in tourism-related revenue due to more than 23,000 people from 47 states, the District of Columbia and 14 countries descending on the Wine Country for the world-class beer.

“This is a world-famous beer. I knew the reputation to be so international — it’s considered the best beer in the world. Lines (of people) are several blocks long. Some people put this on their bucket list. It fills the hotels and restaurants,” Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Peter Rumble said, attributing the brew’s popularity to its “unique flavor” that shows success in producing a “hoppy” beer with a higher content of alcohol can be accomplished without letting the liquor dominate the taste.

“This is truly a trail blazer of this IPA movement. And for a lot of people, it’s like going backstage to a Rolling Stones concert,” he said.

Windsor shares the good fortune of the winter seasonal beer with Santa Rosa.

"I'm excited. It will have an impact on our local tourism dollars, and more importantly, will support Russian River Brewing Co., adding cachet to our world-class beer destination," Windsor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Beth Henry said.

Pliny the Younger is named after the nephew and adopted son of Pliny the Elder, an author in Ancient Rome who witnessed the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 AD, as the story goes.