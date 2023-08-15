Wellman Ho has been hired as a Redwood Credit Union vice president for financial assistance, helping members who are having trouble making loan payments.

He will also be charged with recruiting and retention.

"Wellman brings a depth of knowledge and experience to our financial assistance team that will benefit our members and our organization," said Jennifer Boyle, senior vice president of lending, in the announcement. "There’s a reason his department is called the financial assistance department and not the collections department. We approach things differently, helping our members through difficult times by educating and inspiring, instead of creating additional stress and worry … we’re thrilled to have Wellman lead that effort.”

Ho worked for Chevron Federal Credit Union before joining Redwood. He will work out of the credit union’s Napa administrative offices.