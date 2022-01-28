San Francisco North Bay large employers stay course on vaccine policies

Some North Bay companies with over 100 employees are continuing on with COVID-19 vaccination and testing policies, even after the Supreme Court rejected a vaccine mandate and the federal government abandoned plans to impose the idea on companies of that size.

A survey of over 200 big employers across the country between the court ruling and the OSHA action found 80% have some sort of COVID-19 vaccination policy. The pollster, management consultancy Gartner, found that 30% of the respondents — employers of 1,000-plus — still were requiring shots or would do so. On top of that, 50% have policies in place or in the works to give employees a choice between vaccine or weekly tests, which was the OSHA standard.

Only 21% said they were dropping all requirements, telling Gartner they were doing so under pressure from their staff or because the cost of the policy, the outlet reported. Among the companies that have publicly stated they have dropped vaccine requirements are General Electric and Starbucks.

“I think Starbucks made the right decision,” said Brenda Gilchrist, co-founder and partner of The HR Matrix, a Santa Rosa-based human resources consulting firm. Clients have been advised that medical treatment, such as a vaccine, should be a private decision between physician and patient, not between employer and employee.

“Many employees have conditions that limit their ability to take certain vaccines, and many have natural immunity,” Ghilchrist said. “As researchers continue to learn more about vaccines, the virus, and naturally acquired immunity, we think it’s best that medical decisions be made between an employee and their physician. In addition, recent data has now shown that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are contracting and transmitting Covid.”

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on last week Jan. 25 withdrew its emergency temporary standard for employers of that size from early November after the U.S. Supreme Court approved a halt to the requirements a few days after they took effect Jan. 10. ut in another ruling the same day, the nation’s highest court let stand employee vaccination standards for health care providers that receive federal money. In OSHA’s announcement, it held out the possibility of pursuing large-private-employer requirement through the conventional rulemaking process.

OSHA sidestepped consideration of previous infection in its November emergency temporary standard, saying in an explainer document that it would be difficult for employers to work with. Acquired immunity has become a hot-button public health policy topic, even as data from other counties and recently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest its effectiveness to prevent serious illness and even infection can rival that of vaccines.

Sentiment among large North Bay employers who talked with the Business Journal just after the OSHA announcement was similar to what Gartner recently found.

Hess Persson Estates, a 4-decade-old Napa County producer of The Hess Collection and Lions Head Collection ultrapremium and luxury wines, has had a mandatory policy to get the shot, except for medical or religious exemptions, before it was proposed to be required, according to Sarah Davila, director of human resources. The company employs 135, with just over 100 in Napa Valley in vineyard, cellar, sales and management roles, and the rest are working remotely in sales across the U.S.

“We support the vaccine mandate — believe in it — and a majority of our employees do as well,” Davila said. “We’ve done it, and we’re not backpeddling. As a private employer of our size, it’s within our rights to create our own policies for a safe workplace, and that’s what we’ve done.”

Beyond the company requirement to get the shots, the vintner also follows OSHA and CDC guidelines for quarantine when a worker tests positive for COVID-19. But having employees stay away from work for several days symptomatic or not has become challenging with the easily transmissible omicron variant, Davila said.

“As of Jan. 1, all employees have 48 hours of additional sick leave, which has come in handy with omicron,” she said.

Sonoma Media Investments, which owns the Business Journal, The Press Democrat and other local publications, puts its vaccination requirement, with exemption allowances, into effect Oct. 1.

“SMI is not changing (its) current vaccine mandate policy,” wrote Emily DeBacker, human resources director, in an email. “We strongly believe in the science behind the Covid-19 vaccine and more importantly, we are putting the health and safety of our staff and community first.”

At medical device maker Medtronic, which has multiple offices in Santa Rosa, employees and contractors aren’t required to get vaccinated, but since September those visiting its U.S. facilities must show proof of vaccination or a negative test result, according to spokesperson Lauren Mueller. The Minneapolis-based company employs about 90,000 in 150 counties, including around 800 in Santa Rosa.

“We are asking all of our employees to strongly consider vaccinations and boosters as an important step in combating COVID-19,” Mueller said.

Nearly 90% of employees in this country are vaccinated. The company has offered vaccination clinics at most of its U.S. facilities and several others globally. Masks and social distancing are required in Medtronic’s facilities.

Glassdoor, a San Francisco-based jobs portal that recently relocated its headquarters from Marin County, said it continues to “strongly encourage” its employees to get vaccinated.

“While our offices remain closed due to COVID-19, we now require proof of vaccination for employees who choose to participate in U.S.-based in-person business activities, inside or outside the office, and will continue to do so to help protect our colleagues and communities,” a spokesperson told the Business Journal. “We believe it is our responsibility to do so to reduce the spread of the virus and keep others safe.”

