Sonoma County workers, contractors get hourly ‘living wage’ boost

In a decision that has a narrow impact on most workers’ wages, Sonoma County gave its own employees and contractors a hike in the so-called “living wage.”

Separate from the commonly-known minimum wage that applies to all workers throughout the state, the 11.7% hike to $16.75 per hour was approved Tuesday by the county supervisors and comes after advocates expressed concerns that workers were having trouble making ends meet.

Pro-labor groups had lobbied the county to raise the level from $15 to $17.08 an hour, but the county contends the $16.75 goes beyond the state’s minimum wage due to go up Jan. 1 to $15 an hour for employers with more than 26 workers. For companies with 25 or fewer employees, the state’s rate will be set at $14 an hour.

According to U.S. Census Bureau statistics, one in 10 Sonoma County residents live below the federal poverty line.

Sonoma County cities have also adopted living wage standards. For workers without benefits, Petaluma established its living wage of $18.94 an hour in 2006. Sebastopol’s is $19.65, while the city of Sonoma established one in 2004 at $15 ($13.50 with benefits).

Napa County has no living wage ordinance, while Marin County set the living wage at $15.40 per hour for those without benefits. Typically, the county raises the level to coincide with the consumer price index that goes into effect at the beginning of each year.