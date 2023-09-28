If you’re planning on traveling to one of California’s National Parks, or any national park for that matter, traveling by air, needing disaster relief funds or just counting on the federal government, your plans could be affected by a national government shutdown.

It’s not just goods and services, the shutdown could have a far-flung effect. During the 2018-19 shutdown, the 35-day shuttering cost the economy about $3 billion, the Congressional Budget Office estimated.

Not a fan of uncertainty, the stock market can show fluctuations that lead average investors to ponder if they should pull out their funds.

“The best thing to do is do nothing, but that’s hard,” said Josh Wein, portfolio manager at Hennessy Funds of Novato.

The Office of Management and Budget has a list of what could be affected and contingency plans if a deal is not reached on federal funding by midnight Saturday.

Air travel

In a Sept. 27 email sent to constituents, U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, stated a government shutdown would mean “air traffic controllers and TSA officers (would be) expected to work without pay — potentially leading to significant delays and longer wait times for travelers at airports across the country like there were during previous shutdowns.”

Jon Stout, airport manager at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, said in a statement that “at this time, we anticipate minimal impacts as both tower and TSA screening are both considered essential operations.” The main impact would be going without pay, he added.

Napa County Airport, which has no commercial airline service, could be affected on a federal level, according to Airport Manager Mark Witsoe.

“While the day-to-day operations of the Napa County Airport are funded from rents and operating fees, there is potential for a federal government shutdown to affect federally supported grant projects like our taxiway … replacement,” Witsoe said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration referred an inquiry to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s Sept. 27 news conference that included impacts on the airline industry should there be a government shutdown.

“After all of the disruptions to air travel … we have finally seen cancellations and delays get back down to normal levels,” Buttigieg said. He referenced both the pandemic and problems last year because of pilot and staffing shortages, as well as inflation-induced spikes in fuel prices.

Buttigieg also said a government shutdown would halt further progress in accelerating improvements to the Federal Aviation Administration’s staffing and technology.

“It would mean we would immediately have to stop training new air traffic controllers and furlough another 1,000 controllers who are already in the training pipeline,” Buttigieg said. “And I want to emphasize that the complexity of the hiring and training process means even a shutdown lasting a few days could mean we will not hit our staffing and hiring targets next year.”

Food benefits, farm loans and grants, crop reports

While the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will continue to supplement grocery purchases for low-income families through the end of October, the Women Infants and Children program would run out of cash nationally in a couple of days to a week of two of a shutdown, Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said at a White House press briefing Monday.

WIC benefits support over half of newborns in the U.S., totaling nearly 7 million pregnant women, new mothers and young children, Vilsack said. While the USDA’s emergency fund could support WIC for a day or two, some states have leftover WIC benefits that could keep their programs going for a week or more, said the secretary, who was in the same position during the 2013 shutdown.

“So, I'm here today to suggest that there are real consequences to real people in a real way when there is a shutdown, especially one that ought not to happen,” Vilsack said. “And — and I'm hopeful that, at the end of the day, it doesn't happen.”

The 50,000-employee USDA also operates farm service agencies in nearly every county of the country, and these offices are handling agricultural financing.

“Now is the time when farmers are harvesting their crops and they're seeking marketing loans, which allow them and assist them in ensuring that they get a decent price for their crop,” Vilsack said. “When we have a shutdown, farm service agency offices in virtually every county of this country shut down and those loans are not available.”

“It's not just about farm loans. It's about newlyweds who have decided to purchase their first home in a rural small town. Perhaps they're getting a loan guarantee from a bank that is guaranteed by USDA or perhaps they're getting a direct loan from USDA to be able to purchase that home. With a shutdown, those loans don't take place.”