What a federal government shutdown could mean for the North Bay

From the Napa and Sonoma county airport operations to small-business loans to wildfire disaster relief to stock market volatility, here are ways the federal funding impasse in Washington could impact California Wine Country.|
SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 28, 2023, 9:05AM
If you’re planning on traveling to one of California’s National Parks, or any national park for that matter, traveling by air, needing disaster relief funds or just counting on the federal government, your plans could be affected by a national government shutdown.

It’s not just goods and services, the shutdown could have a far-flung effect. During the 2018-19 shutdown, the 35-day shuttering cost the economy about $3 billion, the Congressional Budget Office estimated.

Not a fan of uncertainty, the stock market can show fluctuations that lead average investors to ponder if they should pull out their funds.

“The best thing to do is do nothing, but that’s hard,” said Josh Wein, portfolio manager at Hennessy Funds of Novato.

The Office of Management and Budget has a list of what could be affected and contingency plans if a deal is not reached on federal funding by midnight Saturday.

Air travel

In a Sept. 27 email sent to constituents, U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, stated a government shutdown would mean “air traffic controllers and TSA officers (would be) expected to work without pay — potentially leading to significant delays and longer wait times for travelers at airports across the country like there were during previous shutdowns.”

Jon Stout, airport manager at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, said in a statement that “at this time, we anticipate minimal impacts as both tower and TSA screening are both considered essential operations.” The main impact would be going without pay, he added.

Napa County Airport, which has no commercial airline service, could be affected on a federal level, according to Airport Manager Mark Witsoe.

“While the day-to-day operations of the Napa County Airport are funded from rents and operating fees, there is potential for a federal government shutdown to affect federally supported grant projects like our taxiway … replacement,” Witsoe said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration referred an inquiry to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s Sept. 27 news conference that included impacts on the airline industry should there be a government shutdown.

“After all of the disruptions to air travel … we have finally seen cancellations and delays get back down to normal levels,” Buttigieg said. He referenced both the pandemic and problems last year because of pilot and staffing shortages, as well as inflation-induced spikes in fuel prices.

Buttigieg also said a government shutdown would halt further progress in accelerating improvements to the Federal Aviation Administration’s staffing and technology.

“It would mean we would immediately have to stop training new air traffic controllers and furlough another 1,000 controllers who are already in the training pipeline,” Buttigieg said. “And I want to emphasize that the complexity of the hiring and training process means even a shutdown lasting a few days could mean we will not hit our staffing and hiring targets next year.”

Food benefits, farm loans and grants, crop reports

While the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will continue to supplement grocery purchases for low-income families through the end of October, the Women Infants and Children program would run out of cash nationally in a couple of days to a week of two of a shutdown, Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said at a White House press briefing Monday.

WIC benefits support over half of newborns in the U.S., totaling nearly 7 million pregnant women, new mothers and young children, Vilsack said. While the USDA’s emergency fund could support WIC for a day or two, some states have leftover WIC benefits that could keep their programs going for a week or more, said the secretary, who was in the same position during the 2013 shutdown.

“So, I'm here today to suggest that there are real consequences to real people in a real way when there is a shutdown, especially one that ought not to happen,” Vilsack said. “And — and I'm hopeful that, at the end of the day, it doesn't happen.”

The 50,000-employee USDA also operates farm service agencies in nearly every county of the country, and these offices are handling agricultural financing.

“Now is the time when farmers are harvesting their crops and they're seeking marketing loans, which allow them and assist them in ensuring that they get a decent price for their crop,” Vilsack said. “When we have a shutdown, farm service agency offices in virtually every county of this country shut down and those loans are not available.”

“It's not just about farm loans. It's about newlyweds who have decided to purchase their first home in a rural small town. Perhaps they're getting a loan guarantee from a bank that is guaranteed by USDA or perhaps they're getting a direct loan from USDA to be able to purchase that home. With a shutdown, those loans don't take place.”

Other local USDA offices include Rural Development Agency, National Resource Conservation Service, and Agricultural Research Service. During the December 2018 — January 2019 shutdown, the research service’s furlough resulted in the release delay of the California Grape Crush Report.

Disaster relief

For disaster prone regions like the Wine Country where wildfires are a part of life, relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be harder to come by if FEMA runs out of funds for disaster relief and long-term recovery projects

Government contracts

Businesses that rely on partnerships with government agencies will experience the burden during a shutdown. Diversifying the types of clientele provides more of a safety net, especially for smaller, startup operations.

According to Wealthspire adviser Greg Friedman of Marin County, “that’s the bigger issue” as those who do business with government “still have their payrolls.”

“We never think it’s a good idea to base our existence to a certain customer base,” GC Micro Corp CEO Belinda Guadarrama said. Her Petaluma office — which plays a pivotal role providing resources for the NASA Artemis Moon project — also works with commercial and large corporate accounts.

“While they’re shutdown, we still have to pay our employees and our vendors. But fortunately, we’re not as impacted. But newer and smaller businesses have to get their checks,” she added.

Internal Revenue Service

The IRS would operate as normal.

Medicaid and Medicare

The nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center states on its website that programs such as Social Security and Medicare won’t be affected by government shutdowns because they are put in a “mandatory spending” category with no expiration date.

National parks

The National Park Service could decide to leave parks open with scaled back employee service. In 2019 this was the case at Point Reyes National Seashore, which was still open with limited services.

Pass-along business

Many government agencies are located in urban downtowns where local restaurants and dry cleaners, among other businesses, support the work force. If those employees are furloughed, that source of income disappears for these small shops.

“Those people need to make sure they have money in their savings,” Encore Wealth adviser David Brown said.

Passport processing services

Passport and visa processing would continue as long as there were sufficient fees to cover operations, according to Reuters.

Small business support

The Small Business Administration would not issue any new loans, though loans for businesses hurt by natural disasters would continue.

Other than help in applying for SBA loans, a shutdown won’t impact services at Small Business Development Centers, such as the ones for Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties, according to Tim Murrill, director of the Solano-Napa SBDC.

The centers are a partnership between the SBA and America’s SBDC Network, receiving contract funding from federal, state and local resources, Murrill said.

Social Security

Payments continue because they are funded through permanent appropriations that don't require renewal.

Stock market

Shutdowns can increase market volatility. In the 2018-2019 shutdown, the S & 500 dropped by 2.7% on the first trading day after the shutdown, rebounded nearly 5% on the next trading day. It was up over 10% by the end of the ordeal, according to Charles Schwab.

“We tell people to never let panic be their guide in respect to the market,” said Steven Townsend, financial consultant at Charles Schwab in Santa Rosa.

Quite the contrary, North Bay wealth advisers strongly urge investors to stay the course. If anything, the market correction following a dive is often faster than the actual plunge. Skittish investors who pull their money will miss out on the upswing.

“People look at (market fluctuations) as permanent. But the market is not driven by one event,” JDH Wealth adviser Matt Delaney said. The Santa Rosa financial consultant tells his clients the best time to pull money out is “when you need it” and to put it in “when you have it” as a rule of thumb.

“It’s hard to time the market. If you’re a long-term investor, this is just a blip. If you’re a (short-term) trader, this could be an opportunity,” said John Mackey, director of Investment Services at Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa. “People think of the economy in terms of the world or the nation. But the economy is very much a local animal, with its own unique problems.”

U.S. Postal Service

Will continue operations as normal.

Weather forecasts and flood watches

Among the anticipated impacts of a funding pause will be furloughing the National Weather Service forecast offices and regional operation centers, which provide warnings and outlooks for storms, according to the Commerce Department.

Jeff Quackenbush and Cheryl Sarfaty contributed to this report.

