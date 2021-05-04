Wider reopening again eludes Marin County as coronavirus cases rise

Marin County on Tuesday was again held back from further reopening, remaining in the orange tier (“moderate” risk of infections) in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, according to state officials.

Marin County officials on April 21 said they anticipated graduating to the yellow tier (“minimal” risk) on May 4.

But the county’s hopes to advance were dashed because of higher daily coronavirus infection rates, particularly among younger white people, Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County’s public health officer, told the Board of Supervisors in a Tuesday morning meeting. A drop in testing rates also factored into the state’s decision to keep the county in the orange tier, he said.

Willis’ announcement was first reported by the Marin Independent Journal.

Marin County this week reported a new daily COVID-19 case rate of 2.8 per 100,000 residents, and a test positivity rate of 0.9%. In order to advance to the yellow tier, a county’s new daily case rate must be less than 2 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.

Napa, Sonoma, and Lake counties remain in the orange tier, while Solano County continues to hold in the red tier, the second lowest. Mendocino County last week graduated from orange to yellow.

The state’s biggest county — Los Angeles — also will advance from orange to yellow this week, along with San Francisco, according to the state.

There are no longer any counties in the purple tier, the state’s most-restrictive status.

California officials last month said many restrictions statewide would lift June 15, if current case trends hold.