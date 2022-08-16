3 sweet-salty salads with watermelon and cheese

Have you noticed how hard it is to find a watermelon with seeds nowadays? There seem to be fewer every year, as seedless melons and melons that claim to be “all heart” push what I suppose we’ll now call “vintage” watermelons out of the marketplace.

Seedless watermelons are grown not for flavor but for their lack of seeds. Their flavors can be bland and the texture can be off-putting. They are OK for juicing, but little else.

Years ago, we had the most delicious watermelons in the world at several local farmers markets. Larry Fields grew them on a west-facing flank of Sonoma Mountain. He grew Sunshine, a yellow watermelon that has the purest taste and texture of any I have had, even the yellow watermelons I have enjoyed in Malaysia.

It was a sad day when Fields quit farming watermelons and shifted his focus to muskmelons and winter squash. He did so for two reasons. Watermelons are prone to viruses, and his field became infected. But perhaps worse were the raccoons, who are very good at knowing the exact moment of a melon’s ripeness. Fields would head out in the early morning to harvest melons and find many with big holes eaten out of the bottoms.

The last time I had his Sunshine melons, I took home 8 of them and ate little else until they were gone.

Now I’m waiting for the Crane Melon Barn to open in September. I’m hoping their yellow watermelon crop does well this year.

In the meantime, here are some of my favorite ways to enjoy watermelon, other than simply devouring it.

Halloumi is a cheese from Cyprus that can be made with cow, sheep or goat milk. If you can’t find it, Caciocavallo, from Sicily, is a good substitute. Currently, we do not have a comparable local cheese. In another week or two, we will have the first pomegranates of the season. They make a great addition to this salad; just scatter about a teaspoon of arils over each serving.

Fried Halloumi with Watermelon, Cilantro and Mint

Makes 3 to 4 servings

1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil

8 ounces Halloumi, cut into ¼-inch thick slices

2 teaspoons best-quality red wine vinegar

4 cups watermelon in ½-inch cubes, seeds removed

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons pine nuts, lightly toasted

8 - 10 spearmint leaves, cut into very thin strips

Handful of cilantro leaves, torn into small pieces

Put just enough olive oil into a heavy saute pan to coat the bottom. Set the pan over medium heat. Add the cheese and fry until golden brown; turn and continue to cook until evenly browned on both sides, about 2 to 3 minutes more. Sprinkle the vinegar over the cheese, cook for 1 minute more and remove from the heat.

Transfer the fried Halloumi to individual plates. Set the watermelon alongside and season everything very lightly with salt and pepper. Scatter pine nuts, spearmint and cilantro on top and enjoy right away.

When you cut watermelon into cubes, aim for a size that is a perfect mouthful — not too large, but not too small. I prefer cubes that are about 2 inches. Use your fingers or the tip of a knife to remove seeds that don’t come out easily. Seedless watermelons are convenient, but they don’t have as much flavor as traditional watermelons.

Simple Watermelon Salad with Feta and Pine Nuts

Makes 4 to 6 servings

6 ounces feta cheese, drained and broken into small pieces

1 serrano, seeded and minced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

6 cups watermelon cubes, seeds removed

2 tablespoons pine nuts, lightly toasted

4 or 5 mint leaves, cut into very thin strips

2 teaspoons minced cilantro leaves

Put the feta cheese into a bowl. Add the serrano, olive oil and several turns of black pepper and toss gently. Mound the feta in the center of a serving platter and surround it with watermelon. Scatter the pine nuts, mint and cilantro over the cheese and the watermelon and serve immediately.

In this salad, you have layers of flavor — mint, arugula, serranos and scallions, in addition to the watermelon — all of them refreshing on a hot day. Serve alongside grilled wild shrimp for a light but satisfying summer dinner.>

Watermelon, Arugula and Mint Salad

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 handfuls fresh arugula

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 cups cubed watermelon, seeded

2 serranos, seeded and minced

6 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

12 - 14 very fresh mint leaves, very thinly sliced

2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, minced

Juice of 1 lime

Black pepper in a mill

Put the arugula on a serving platter, toss with a little salt and drizzle with the olive oil. Turn the leaves gently until they are evenly coated.

Scatter the watermelon over the arugula. Add the serranos and toss very gently. Add the scallions, mint leaves, parsley and lime juice. Season with salt and toss gain. Grind black pepper over the salt and serve or cover with plastic wrap and chill for up to 1 hour.