7 ways to celebrate 4/20 in the North Bay

Legend has it, 420 became the unofficial codename for marijuana when high school students in San Rafael, who called themselves the Waldos, used it to refer to their search for an abandoned cannabis crop without their parents knowing what they were talking about.

Now, cannabis enthusiasts everywhere celebrate the plant on 4/20, or April 20. In the North Bay, several concerts and events are cropping up to give marijuana some love this year. Here are seven ways to party on 4/20 in Sonoma County and beyond.

The 420 Smokers Cup

Taco Sagrado and YngSolomon present a 4/20 concert with vegan tacos, local vendors and a guess-the-strain tournament on Wednesday, April 20, at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Whoever guesses strains most accurately wins the 2022 Smokers Cup. The best-tasting strain will also be announced on stage.

In addition, the cup boasts musical performances by reggae and hip-hop stars like Nef the Pharaoh, Shlump, Sol Horizon, Pure Powers and others starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available here.

JANE's 420 Celebration

With a newly opened location at 2074 Armory Dr., Santa Rosa, JANE Dispensary curates high-quality cannabis products and shows off 30-plus cannabis brands at a daylong event on 4/20. Along with the brands, JANE Dispensary hosts DJ Tecni + Armin, and the party will have food, games, giveaways and more on hand 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Get details here.

Thrive, Iriefuse at HopMonk Sebastopol

Northern California reggae-rock outfit Thrive headlines a special 4/20 show at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. San Francisco-based reggae crew IrieFuse and singer-songwriter Ethan Tucker open the show, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and on sale here.

420 with Doobie Nights

Describing itself as “an immersive experience,” Doobie Nights dispensary at 3011 Santa Rosa Ave, Suite A, Santa Rosa, puts on the Ritz for April 20 with a daylong party that features great food by Galvans eatery and Crumbl Cookies, great music, giveaways and deals on the entire store. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Check the dispensary’s site for more information.

420 Bash! at HopMonk Novato

San Francisco native and hip-hop luminary Andre Nickatina makes his way to HopMonk Tavern’s Session Room at 224 Vintage Way, Novato. The old-school Bay Area bash starts at 9 p.m. on 4/20. Tickets start at $32 and are available here.

420 Celebrations at Mercy Wellness

Mercy Wellness in Cotati and Santa Rosa offers a full week of deals and treats leading up to their favorite holiday. On April 20, both shops welcome the cannabis community to enjoy food and great deals from local vendors at 7950 Redwood Dr. Suite 8, Cotati; and 900 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Get details here.

California Cannabis Expo!

Connect with Sonoma County farmers, local brands and vendors, and other cannabis organizations while enjoying live music and fabulous food at the Barlow Event Center, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol on Saturday, April 23.

The lineup includes performances by acts like roots-beat band Zion Collective, hip-hop pioneer Aceyalone and Cali rock group the Expendables. Additionally, the expo boasts keynote speakers and local farmers, with an emphasis on women-owned businesses, regenerative farming, and equity organizations. The event begins at 2 p.m. April 23 and tickets are $40. Get more info here.