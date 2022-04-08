“I will admit I’m terrified,” Reidenbach said. “I think we all have a fear of the movie coming and going and then we’re left alone with the consequences of sharing our story. At least I do.”

She got involved with “Survivors” while serving on the Voices Committee at the Family Justice Center Sonoma County. In the fallout after last year’s political sexual assault scandals, “we were trying to figure out, what can we do? Should we have a support group where survivors can come and talk about it and vent how they’re feeling? And then the idea of participating in this film came up.”

In the months leading up to the premiere, she’s talked candidly with a Family Justice Center mentor, who describes what she’s going through as “a vulnerability hangover.”

“She said, ‘You don’t have to do this. Just because you already did the interview, you can say, I’m not ready to share my story and you can back out.’ She gave me permission, which was lovely. And I did a hard swallow and said, ‘Nope, this is bigger than my fear. Get over it.’ I consciously made a decision that if this can help a survivor, if this can help a future victim or if this can open the eyes of anybody in the mental health or in the judicial system, then it’s worth it.”

Likewise, Rumble is grappling with unease and anticipation before the film premiere, unsure how to tell people before the event. It’s an anxious time when people he knows are driving by the Luther Burbank Center on Highway 101, past the larger-than-life photo of all four survivors flashing every few minutes on the digital billboard advertising the night of conversation: “Survivors: Living Beyond Sexual Assault.”

“In a lot of ways, it was easier to sit in front of a camera and do this than it is to find the right time to go around and tell people. I’m struggling with that right now,” he said. “I don’t know how to have that conversation. I told my really close inner circle of friends. But I did it via text. Sending that text was harder than sitting in front of the camera, honestly.”

The self-doubt and trauma that has tortured him for 36 years is still a daily presence. But he’s also resolute in his conviction to come forward, something his wife encouraged him to do for at least a decade.

As he says in the film, “I think my life has always been defined by this. My assault happened in elementary school, and there aren’t a lot of memories that were (from before that), to be honest. So I think my life has always been influenced as somebody who’s gone through sexual assault. And I’m hoping my life will be more defined by before I was able to talk about it and after I was able to talk about it.”

Knowing how rare it is for a man to come forward and share such a vulnerable story, Rumble is “hopeful that I can serve as some kind of touchstone for people who want to also come to the same decision and start talking about their own abuse.”

From trauma to support

To further her mission of reaching out to sex trafficking victims, Diaz cofounded Redemption House with fellow survivor and mentor Elizabeth Quiroz. Berger works with them and serves on the board. They offer bimonthly support meetings for sex trafficking survivors and hold a monthly outreach program where they hand out donated supplies and information to sex trafficking victims on the streets of Santa Rosa.

To further raise awareness about human trafficking, Berger is putting together a series of seminars based on her personal experience to educate police departments and other organizations.

“I just want people to know that you can come out of this. It’s never easy. It’s taken me seven years to get to where I am today,” she said. “It was baby steps. You’re not going to turn around your entire life overnight, which can seem really daunting to people, so they stay in the situation that they’re in.

“I want people to know you deserve so much better than the position that you are in, no matter what anybody has told you. And there are people out there who will listen to you.”

Reidenbach recently left her job as director of Sonoma Community Animal Response Team to work full-time for Ruthless Kindness, the nonprofit she cofounded in 2017 with her wife Kate Kuzminksi. In their mobile ambulance unit, they tend to the animals of victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and the homeless in shelters and clinics around Sonoma County. Reidenbach was inspired after reading that “up to 48% of victims of domestic violence will not leave their abusive situation if doing so means leaving their pets behind.”

In all the interviews and writing she’s done about Ruthless Kindness, Reidenbach has never revealed she is also a survivor, until now.

“There’s something very powerful about telling the story in all its horrific glory, out loud, unapologetically, and for the benefit of others, that I have never done,” she said. “So on the night of the (”Survivors“ screening) event, I think watching the film and knowing that other people are watching the film, I think I’m going to feel like I’m owning my story for the first time myself. It was so scary that I detached from my own story. I’ve talked about it as if it was somebody else.”

In her role at as executive director at Verity, Castillo has worked closely with all the survivors in the film every step of the way. As a survivor herself, she knows exactly what they’re going through as they take the leap and go public.

“Every time I share my story, that I’m a survivor, people say, ‘I’m sorry.’ And I don’t want them to say, ‘I’m sorry.’ I want them to see me as a functioning being in this world,” she said. “This is a film about finding that safe space. It’s about someone saying, ‘I want people to know. I want people to believe my story. I want people to know that I can go on.’

“It’s about believing that you have something to say and that you’re so tired of holding it and carrying it. It’s just so important to put it out there and know that there is support there. The result may not always be what you want, but at least you told your truth. And that’s the most courageous thing in the world.”