Acme Burger to open 2nd Petaluma location

Acme Burger took Petaluma’s west side by storm when it opened two years ago in the long-abandoned gas station location at the corner of Howard and Western. In fact, its symbiotic relationship with Crooked Goat Brewing next door – whereby customers can order a burger (or chicken sandwich or spinach salad or whatever else) along with their pint straight from the bar – had some of us a little worried about our long-term health. (It’s OK, we haven’t totally overindulged. Yet.)

Anyway, it now appears that Acme will soon be taking the east side by storm as well. In a recent announcement, the company said it planned to take over the old Flamez Grill location at Leghorn Marketplace sometime this summer.

“We will soon have not one, but two Petaluma locations to better serve both east and west uniquely awesome Petaluma communities!” the company said. “And we’re just so excited!”

We are too, Acme Burger. That’s especially true of any Petaluma east-siders who have been pining for a convenient high-quality burger-and-fries offered at a relatively reasonable price. (Burgers are $7.10 for a single, $10.10 for a double, and an order of shoestring fries is $4.95. You will come away satisfied.)

What’s the secret behind their surprisingly good flavor? That would be Todd Kniess, a high-end chef who spent years cooking French food in fancy restaurants before moving to Sonoma County and starting the first Acme Burger.

As Sonoma Magazine put it, “Using local ingredients, such as Sonoma Mountain Beef and Willie Bird turkey burgers, the quality of Acme Burger’s fare exceeds expectations of what one would predict from an affordable, casual eatery.”