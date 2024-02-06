Chinese New Year favorites from Teejay Lowe, a member of the first family of Sonoma County food

Teejay Lowe, the former CEO of G&G Market, shares recipes for a Chinese New Year feast.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 6, 2024, 3:02PM
Updated 2 hours ago

It’s been seven years since G&G Market closed and people still talk to Teejay Lowe about the chicken strips that were served at the hot bar at the popular grocery store on Santa Rosa’s College Avenue.

“One of my groomsmen, whenever we see each other, he goes, ‘You know what I really miss? I miss the chicken strips.’ I go, ‘I know, I know,’” said Lowe, who was the CEO of G&G when his family sold the market in 2016 to Safeway along with their Petaluma store.

In the kitchen of his Santa Rosa home, Lowe, who now works as a strategic business consultant, shared memories about his family’s decades in the grocery business, as well as how to prepare Crispy Shrimp Tofu, something he’ll serve at his family’s Chinese New Year celebration this year.

It’s a dish that has particular significance to his family, much like those chicken strips hold for generations of Santa Rosans who, in Facebook groups and Reddit threads, fondly recall the specialties from G&G’s hot food bar.

On the Sonoma County Foodies Facebook group, there were more than 100 comments on a post about G&G’s chicken strips that also mentioned items like the giant egg rolls and pot stickers in chili oil.

“Another thing that you hear a lot of people say they miss is the Peking duck,” said Lowe of the crispy-skinned delicacy the store’s chefs would stuff with star anise, cilantro and scallions. “People would come in and order one whole duck and white rice and it was just for them.”

But, he added, it’s the chicken strips that left their mark on Sonoma County culinary lore, which he attributed to their unparalleled crispy coating created by the flour to cornstarch ratio in the batter.

“We were doing chicken strips before McDonald’s was doing chicken nuggets,” he said, recalling G&G was making them by 1980 or 1981 when they moved into the College Avenue store. Although they may not have been an originator, the market was certainly a pioneer in chicken tender territory.

He thought for a moment, then called out across the room.

“Alexa! When did chicken McNuggets come out?”

The answer? 1983.

G&G was started in 1963 by Lowe’s father, Bob Gong, who died in 2020, and Lowe’s maternal grandfather, Gee Kai Gong. It was a family business that grew with help from Lowe’s aunts and uncles and later from him and his older sisters.

For 53 years, G&G provided Sonoma County shoppers with not only basic grocery store items, but foods from all over the world, whether it be German Braunschweiger or fresh lemongrass for Vietnamese cuisine, which Lowe said was virtually impossible to find in Sonoma County when they began carrying it.

“The legacy is that we brought to Sonoma County all the cultures of flavor,” he said. “I think people are better served by having a broader knowledge, not only of cultures and traditions, but to understand the foods they eat. You’re able to share with people who it is you are, over food.”

Carrying on tradition

Just inside the front door of Lowe’s home there’s an altar with his parents’ portraits hanging on the wall. Below them is a bowl of tangerines and pomelos, both symbols of luck, along with a pair of temple foo dogs and each of his parents’ favorite flowers.

The bird of paradise and orchid plants are made with Lego, built by Lowe’s 15-year-old son, Robert.

Family and paying respects to one’s ancestors, Lowe said, are at the center of Chinese New Year celebrations.

“With the last generation passed away now, everybody has to figure out what and how we’re going to carry those traditions forward,” said Lowe.

On the evening of Feb. 9, Lowe will host more than a dozen friends and family members for a New Year’s Eve feast.

“We won’t be cooking the exact things my mom and dad did, but certainly things that represent good fortune,” he said, pointing out that fortune also refers to health and happiness, not only material wealth.

The menu will include fish, which represents abundance. The noodles, which represent long life, Lowe plans to order from a restaurant because they take a lot of space to make for a big crowd. Peking duck he’ll order from San Francisco.

But Lowe will make the crispy shrimp tofu himself. It was one of his father’s favorite dishes, and one that is difficult to find in restaurants.

“If we went into any Chinese restaurant (and) it wasn’t on the menu, my father would ask the waiter or the chef to come out and ask if they would make it,” said Lowe.

The tofu isn’t particularly difficult to make, but there are several steps necessary to prepare it.

“Chinese cuisine is very preparation heavy,” Lowe explained. “But it’s easy to execute once you have everything ready to go.”

He demonstrated each step — from how to cut the tofu, to how to make the shrimp mixture that he nestled into each piece of tofu.

Getting the texture right on the shrimp can be tricky. Lowe described it as being somewhere between a paste and a very fine chop, and there’s only one way to figure it out.

“Chinese cooking is not a spectator sport. You’ve got to get in and do it,” he said.

After he put the shrimp filling into the hollows he’d made in the tofu, he dusted each block with cornstarch before frying to ensure that it emerged from the bubbling hot oil impeccably crisp.

“The flavors that really strike you are the tenderness and softness of the inside tofu, but …when you’re biting into it you get the crunch,” he said, explaining how the lightly sweetened sesame soy sauce he drizzles over brings it all together. “It’s just a great dish.”

A shared experience

There will also be pot stickers, which his family likes to make together.

“We just sit and chit-chat and fold dumplings,” said his wife, Jamie. “They’re not the most beautiful looking dumplings,” she said, as Teejay interjected, “They taste the same.”

Jamie continued, “It tastes good, so it doesn’t matter if it’s not perfect folds, but it is kind of family fun. And at the end of it you cook it and eat it together.”

Another dish that Lowe typically serves is something he calls Paper Wrapped Chicken, although he’s more inclined to make it in foil.

Jamie and Robert jumped in to help place pieces of marinated chicken on squares of foil, topping each with a slice of shitake mushroom and a sliver of green onion, then folding and sealing them into neat triangular parcels before popping them into the oven.

Twenty-five minutes later, the chicken emerged tender and succulent in a small pool of its own juices, ready to be served over a bowl of rice and an extra drizzle of soy sauce.

That dish, he said, is great for getting guests involved. The assembly isn’t complicated, so anyone can do it.

“Part of getting together is people contributing to the meal (and) sharing in the experience,” he said.

Spreading the good fortune, Lowe said, means Chinese New Year is for everybody.

“It’s really fun and it’s engaging,” he said. “It’s centered around food and family, like all good holidays are.”

Crispy Shrimp Tofu

Makes 16 pieces

This recipe is a Lowe family favorite. Lowe’s father and co-founder of G&G Market, Bob Gong, always enjoyed this dish and would ask for it at almost every Chinese restaurant they went to, even if it wasn’t on the menu. Lowe serves it now at Chinese New Year to honor the memory of his late father.

For the shrimp filling:

7 ounces peeled deveined shrimp (uncooked)

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon Shao Hsing rice cooking wine

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/4 tsp fine ground white pepper

1/4 cup green onion, sliced fine

For the tofu:

2 16 ounce blocks of medium firm tofu

½ cup cornstarch for dusting

Vegetable oil for deep-frying

Sliced green onions, for garnish

Soy sesame sauce, to serve (see recipe below)

Add shrimp to the bowl of a food processor and pulse in short bursts about 12 to 15 times, or until the shrimp becomes almost a paste, but still with a bit of texture. Remove to a mixing bowl and add sesame oil, soy sauce, cooking wine, cornstarch, white pepper and green onion. Stir gently just to combine then set in the refrigerator to chill and set for about 30 minutes.

While shrimp mixture chills, prepare the tofu. Place one block of tofu on a cutting board. Cut in half lengthwise. Turn each half block on its side and cut in half lengthwise again to make four planks. Cut each plank in half width-wise. You should have 8 small rectangular blocks of tofu about 1 ½ by 2 inches, and almost an inch thick. Repeat with the other one pound block of tofu.

Using a small spoon, scoop a small indentation, about the size of your thumb tip, into the middle of each block of tofu, being careful not to make the indentation so deep that it goes all the way through the tofu. Set each tofu rectangle, indentation side up, on a wire rack, fairly close together, but not touching, about one-quarter inch apart.

Place the cornstarch into a bowl and keep nearby.

Remove the chilled shrimp mixture from the refrigerator and using a small melon baller, scoop about two teaspoons of the shrimp mixture. While it is still in the scoop, gently press the shrimp paste into the cornstarch to coat one side of it. Release the scoop of shrimp into the indentation in one block of tofu, cornstarch side down. The cornstarch will help the shrimp ball stick to the tofu when it is time to fry. Repeat this process with the remaining shrimp paste and tofu blocks.

When all the blocks are filled, put a quarter cup of the cornstarch into a fine mesh sieve. Hold the sieve about 6 to 8 inches above the filled tofu cubes, and using a spoon or your hand, lightly tap the side of the sieve to dust the tofu all over with cornstarch. The cornstarch will fall in between the blocks, and because they are fairly close together, it will cling to the sides, coating them as well.

Allow the tofu to sit for 15-30 minutes to allow the cornstarch to adhere to the tofu and soak up their moisture. This cornstarch coating will help make the tofu nice and crisp.

Heat 3-4 inches of vegetable oil in a wok or heavy bottomed sauce pan to 365 degrees. Add the filled tofu, three at a time, to the hot oil. It should bubble around each of them. Cook in batches, about 5-6 minutes, or until the tofu begins to float and bob along the top of the oil. They should be a light golden brown. Remove with tongs, slotted spoon, or a kitchen spider to a wire rack set on a cooking sheet lined with paper towels. Allow to cool a bit, drizzle with sauce(see recipe below) and sprinkle with finely sliced green onions, if desired. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Sauce for Crispy Shrimp Tofu

Makes approximately ¼ cup

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tsp sugar

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 tsp garlic chile sauce (Spicy optional)

1 teaspoon fine sliced green onion

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil and chile sauce. Stir in green onions. Spoon over tofu cubes, passing any extra for guests to add more if they desire.

Foil Wrapped Chicken

Makes 8-10 appetizer servings

This is Lowe’s version of paper wrapped chicken, done in aluminum foil. Don’t let the long list of ingredients for the marinade intimidate you. It comes together quickly and makes for flavorful and succulent morsels of chicken. The baking soda helps tenderize the meat, and is commonly used to ‘velvet’ meat for stir fries.

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast

2 tablespoons Chinese cooking wine

1 teaspoon sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 1/2 teaspoon oyster sauce

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 tablespoons sesame oil

¼ teaspoon fine ground white pepper

1/4 teaspoon Chinese five spice

1 tablespoon corn starch

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup fine sliced green onion, white parts only

6 fresh shiitake mushrooms, sliced 1/4-inch thick

2-3 green onions, pale green middle parts only

Thinly sliced green onion tops for garnish (optional)

First, make the marinade. In a large bowl, combine cooking wine, sugar, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, oyster sauce, olive oil, sesame oil, pepper and five spice and whisk to combine. Add corn starch, baking soda and whisk again. Finally, stir in the onions and set mixture aside.

Using a sharp knife, cut the pale green part of the onion into 3 inch lengths, then cut each piece lengthwise into thirds or fourths to create batons. Set aside.

Starting at the small end of the chicken breast, cut the chicken against the grain into ¼ inch-thick strips. If it is a particularly large or thick breast, you may need to cut some of the longest or widest strips in half. Ideally, the largest strips should be no more than 4 inches long and ¾ of an inch wide.

Add the chicken pieces to the marinade and toss gently to make sure they are all well coated. Cover the bowl and refrigerate while the chicken marinates, about four hours.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Cut a large sheet of aluminum foil into 7 x 7-inch squares. Remove chicken from the refrigerator and place 2 pieces of chicken diagonally in the middle of each square of foil. You’ll want about 1 ½ to 2 ounces of chicken on each square. Top chicken with a two or three slices of shiitake mushroom and 1 green onion baton.

Once you have the chicken and vegetables in place, fold each sheet of foil corner-to-corner to create a triangle. Fold over each open edge of the triangle twice to seal the packet. Place packets on a sheet pan and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool for about 5 minutes. Open packets, drizzle with a little more olive oil and soy sauce and garnish with green onion tops if desired. Serve as is or over rice with more soy sauce or your favorite condiment.

Note: For a larger serving, use larger pieces of foil and place more chicken, mushrooms and onions in the packets.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JenInOz.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor