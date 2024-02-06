Chinese New Year favorites from Teejay Lowe, a member of the first family of Sonoma County food
It’s been seven years since G&G Market closed and people still talk to Teejay Lowe about the chicken strips that were served at the hot bar at the popular grocery store on Santa Rosa’s College Avenue.
“One of my groomsmen, whenever we see each other, he goes, ‘You know what I really miss? I miss the chicken strips.’ I go, ‘I know, I know,’” said Lowe, who was the CEO of G&G when his family sold the market in 2016 to Safeway along with their Petaluma store.
In the kitchen of his Santa Rosa home, Lowe, who now works as a strategic business consultant, shared memories about his family’s decades in the grocery business, as well as how to prepare Crispy Shrimp Tofu, something he’ll serve at his family’s Chinese New Year celebration this year.
It’s a dish that has particular significance to his family, much like those chicken strips hold for generations of Santa Rosans who, in Facebook groups and Reddit threads, fondly recall the specialties from G&G’s hot food bar.
On the Sonoma County Foodies Facebook group, there were more than 100 comments on a post about G&G’s chicken strips that also mentioned items like the giant egg rolls and pot stickers in chili oil.
“Another thing that you hear a lot of people say they miss is the Peking duck,” said Lowe of the crispy-skinned delicacy the store’s chefs would stuff with star anise, cilantro and scallions. “People would come in and order one whole duck and white rice and it was just for them.”
But, he added, it’s the chicken strips that left their mark on Sonoma County culinary lore, which he attributed to their unparalleled crispy coating created by the flour to cornstarch ratio in the batter.
“We were doing chicken strips before McDonald’s was doing chicken nuggets,” he said, recalling G&G was making them by 1980 or 1981 when they moved into the College Avenue store. Although they may not have been an originator, the market was certainly a pioneer in chicken tender territory.
He thought for a moment, then called out across the room.
“Alexa! When did chicken McNuggets come out?”
The answer? 1983.
G&G was started in 1963 by Lowe’s father, Bob Gong, who died in 2020, and Lowe’s maternal grandfather, Gee Kai Gong. It was a family business that grew with help from Lowe’s aunts and uncles and later from him and his older sisters.
For 53 years, G&G provided Sonoma County shoppers with not only basic grocery store items, but foods from all over the world, whether it be German Braunschweiger or fresh lemongrass for Vietnamese cuisine, which Lowe said was virtually impossible to find in Sonoma County when they began carrying it.
“The legacy is that we brought to Sonoma County all the cultures of flavor,” he said. “I think people are better served by having a broader knowledge, not only of cultures and traditions, but to understand the foods they eat. You’re able to share with people who it is you are, over food.”
Carrying on tradition
Just inside the front door of Lowe’s home there’s an altar with his parents’ portraits hanging on the wall. Below them is a bowl of tangerines and pomelos, both symbols of luck, along with a pair of temple foo dogs and each of his parents’ favorite flowers.
