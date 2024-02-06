The bird of paradise and orchid plants are made with Lego, built by Lowe’s 15-year-old son, Robert.

Family and paying respects to one’s ancestors, Lowe said, are at the center of Chinese New Year celebrations.

“With the last generation passed away now, everybody has to figure out what and how we’re going to carry those traditions forward,” said Lowe.

On the evening of Feb. 9, Lowe will host more than a dozen friends and family members for a New Year’s Eve feast.

“We won’t be cooking the exact things my mom and dad did, but certainly things that represent good fortune,” he said, pointing out that fortune also refers to health and happiness, not only material wealth.

The menu will include fish, which represents abundance. The noodles, which represent long life, Lowe plans to order from a restaurant because they take a lot of space to make for a big crowd. Peking duck he’ll order from San Francisco.

But Lowe will make the crispy shrimp tofu himself. It was one of his father’s favorite dishes, and one that is difficult to find in restaurants.

“If we went into any Chinese restaurant (and) it wasn’t on the menu, my father would ask the waiter or the chef to come out and ask if they would make it,” said Lowe.

The tofu isn’t particularly difficult to make, but there are several steps necessary to prepare it.

“Chinese cuisine is very preparation heavy,” Lowe explained. “But it’s easy to execute once you have everything ready to go.”

He demonstrated each step — from how to cut the tofu, to how to make the shrimp mixture that he nestled into each piece of tofu.

Getting the texture right on the shrimp can be tricky. Lowe described it as being somewhere between a paste and a very fine chop, and there’s only one way to figure it out.

“Chinese cooking is not a spectator sport. You’ve got to get in and do it,” he said.

After he put the shrimp filling into the hollows he’d made in the tofu, he dusted each block with cornstarch before frying to ensure that it emerged from the bubbling hot oil impeccably crisp.

“The flavors that really strike you are the tenderness and softness of the inside tofu, but …when you’re biting into it you get the crunch,” he said, explaining how the lightly sweetened sesame soy sauce he drizzles over brings it all together. “It’s just a great dish.”

A shared experience

There will also be pot stickers, which his family likes to make together.

“We just sit and chit-chat and fold dumplings,” said his wife, Jamie. “They’re not the most beautiful looking dumplings,” she said, as Teejay interjected, “They taste the same.”

Jamie continued, “It tastes good, so it doesn’t matter if it’s not perfect folds, but it is kind of family fun. And at the end of it you cook it and eat it together.”

Another dish that Lowe typically serves is something he calls Paper Wrapped Chicken, although he’s more inclined to make it in foil.

Jamie and Robert jumped in to help place pieces of marinated chicken on squares of foil, topping each with a slice of shitake mushroom and a sliver of green onion, then folding and sealing them into neat triangular parcels before popping them into the oven.

Twenty-five minutes later, the chicken emerged tender and succulent in a small pool of its own juices, ready to be served over a bowl of rice and an extra drizzle of soy sauce.

That dish, he said, is great for getting guests involved. The assembly isn’t complicated, so anyone can do it.

“Part of getting together is people contributing to the meal (and) sharing in the experience,” he said.

Spreading the good fortune, Lowe said, means Chinese New Year is for everybody.

“It’s really fun and it’s engaging,” he said. “It’s centered around food and family, like all good holidays are.”

Crispy Shrimp Tofu

Makes 16 pieces

This recipe is a Lowe family favorite. Lowe’s father and co-founder of G&G Market, Bob Gong, always enjoyed this dish and would ask for it at almost every Chinese restaurant they went to, even if it wasn’t on the menu. Lowe serves it now at Chinese New Year to honor the memory of his late father.

For the shrimp filling:

7 ounces peeled deveined shrimp (uncooked)

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon Shao Hsing rice cooking wine

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/4 tsp fine ground white pepper

1/4 cup green onion, sliced fine

For the tofu:

2 16 ounce blocks of medium firm tofu

½ cup cornstarch for dusting

Vegetable oil for deep-frying

Sliced green onions, for garnish

Soy sesame sauce, to serve (see recipe below)

Add shrimp to the bowl of a food processor and pulse in short bursts about 12 to 15 times, or until the shrimp becomes almost a paste, but still with a bit of texture. Remove to a mixing bowl and add sesame oil, soy sauce, cooking wine, cornstarch, white pepper and green onion. Stir gently just to combine then set in the refrigerator to chill and set for about 30 minutes.