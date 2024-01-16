Collard greens are nutritional powerhouses. Here’s how to cook them

If you’ve ever been in the land of cotton (where old times are not forgotten), don’t look away. Look for a mom and pop restaurant and order up a mess of greasy greens and grits.

While “greasy greens” can be any leafy green vegetable with shiny leaves, the quintessential green for this famous southern dish is collards, those large, floppy, paddle-shaped cabbage family leaves that are favored for this staple with good reason.

First of all, they are at their best when they’re sweetest, which is right now in the coldest part of winter.

Frosty nights and cold days prompt most cabbage family members (you’ll find variants of the word “cole” in the names of many of them, such as kohlrabi, cauliflower, broccoli, kale and collards) to swap their starch for sugar.

Some sources say collards are native to North America, but that’s not true.

The entire cabbage family originated around Europe and Greece in the Mediterranean region, where the wild cabbage of ancient times looked most like collards.

Over the centuries, breeders made selections that have given us oddities like the round heads of cabbage, the enlarged stems of kohlrabi, and the tiny heads of cabbage arranged in neat order around a central stalk called Brussels sprouts, among other types. Over in Asia, breeders gave us tender and delicious Asian greens.

Before looking at ways to use collards in our meals, let’s look at their most outstanding and valuable feature: they are nutritional powerhouses.

The vitamins, minerals, and fiber in collards have significant health benefits. The insoluble fiber nourishes your gut bacteria — the collection of microbes in your intestines that help dismantle your food into component nutrients, but also manages crucial body functions such as the immune system. Soluble fiber also helps absorb cholesterol before it can make its way into your bloodstream and clog your arteries.

Collards are a good source of vitamin K, vital for healthy bones and thus reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

As our bodies use energy, they also produce free radicals that can damage cells and cause cancer, heart disease and diabetes. Collards are rich in antioxidants that neutralize free radicals, protecting us from these diseases.

Green leafy vegetables like collards are the best natural source of the B vitamin called folic acid, or folate. Pregnant women and their developing babies need at least 400 micrograms of folate daily to protect against spina bifida and other birth defects.

This vegetable also provides good amounts of vitamins A and C, important for a healthy immune system. And they have good stores of potassium, which regulates the heartbeat and balances the effects of salt on the body. Lastly, they have a low glycemic index, which means they won’t cause your blood sugar to spike.

You don’t need to load up on collards to get these benefits. One cup of collards contains 11 calories, one gram of protein, less than a gram of fat, a gram of fiber, less than a gram of sugar, and two grams of carbohydrates. One cup of cooked greens a day is plenty.

When buying collards, look for fresh dark leaves and sturdy stems. Avoid wilting, flaccid or yellowing leaves.

When preparing them for cooking, you may want to remove the tough central stem. If so, fold the leaf flat on a cutting board and run a sharp knife down either side of the central stem, then remove it. Wash the leaves in cold water until any grit or soil is removed.

The secret to making southern-style collards is long, slow cooking with the addition of flavor-balancing ingredients. Here’s what you need to know:

Smoky bacon fat is used to tenderize, and cook the onions you’ll use to add a savory flavor to the dish. A smoked ham hock gives richness to the flavor. Garlic deepens the greens’ flavor. Chicken broth adds flavor as it helps cook the greens. Apple cider vinegar has a tanginess that cuts through the smoky flavor of the bacon and ham hock. A little sugar blunts any bitterness in the leaves, and, of course, use salt and pepper to taste.

When you cook up a mess of collards, you get a three-for.

First, you get collards for the meal you’re preparing. Second, leftover collards are put in a container with a lid and stored in the fridge for up to three days. Many people believe collards are better reheated on a second or third night. And third, you have the pot likker — as it’s called down south— the rich broth left after the cooked greens are removed.

It’s full of flavor, so add it to soups and stews, dip cornbread into it, or simply dip a glass in it and drink it straight from the pot. Freeze it if you can’t use it within a few days. Anyway you use it, it’s delicious.

Slow-Cooked Collard Greens

Hit the sweet spot for cooked collards by simmering them for at least two hours. Many cooks let them simmer gently in a crock pot all day for sure-fire tenderness and integrated flavors.

Makes 6 servings

12 hickory-smoked bacon slices, chopped and fried

2 medium-sized sweet onions, finely chopped

1 smoked ham hock

6 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

3 quarts of homemade chicken stock or commercial organic chicken broth

3 lbs. fresh collard greens, trimmed and washed

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated white sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon ground fresh black pepper

Cook bacon over medium heat in a large stock pot until almost crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove strips, leaving the bacon fat in the pot. Crumble the bacon and reserve in the fridge for another use.

Add onions to the stock pot, and sauté for 8 minutes until clear and browned.

Add the garlic and ham hock to the stock pot, and sauté 1 minute.

Add the remaining ingredients — chicken broth, greens, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper — to the stock pot and stir.

Reduce the heat to simmer on low uncovered for 2 hours or until the greens are as tender as you prefer.

Ladle greens, onions and garlic, and a cup of pot likker into individual bowls and serve hot as a side dish with other foods.