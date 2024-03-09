Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner returns to Penngrove Clubhouse for St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick’s Day is coming, and once again the Penngrove Social Firemen are holding their annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Feed at the Penngrove Clubhouse.
Scheduled for Saturday, March 16, from 1-5 p.m., the Irish-celebrating feast includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots, and “shenanigans.”
We are not sure what that last part means, but perhaps the no-host bar will have something to do with it.
Feasters can dine in or take their food to go.
Cost is $20 general and $10 for children under 12.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by March 14 at JavAmore Cafe or online at corned-beef-PSF.eventbrite.com.
Those who enjoy their meal at the clubhouse can avail themselves of a dessert table, available for a cash donation to the Penngrove 4-H.
