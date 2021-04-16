Estate of textile designer to sell fabric collection in Sonoma

The final inventory of groundbreaking textile designer Barbara Beckmann, who died in 2018, will be offered for sale online and in person by her friend and colleague, designer and bedding entrepreneur Heather Kearsley Wolf.

The approximately 300 bolts of fabric offered in the April 20 to 24 sale is an opportunity for interior designers and the public to acquire pieces of Beckmann’s oeuvre, which has been featured in the interiors of palaces, planes, yachts, embassies, the White House and other properties.

Born in 1939 and raised in Chicago, Beckmann became a leader in the textile design and production business worldwide, says Kearlsey. Her hand-painted fabrics were featured at the Brooklyn Museum along with Richard Avedon and Elaine de Kooning. Beckmann was also an early proponent of using environmentally friendly all-natural fibers and non-toxic agents.

Beckmann lived in The Ranch in Sonoma and later in Sonoma Greens. Her factory was located first in San Francisco, later in Napa and finally on Eighth Street East in Sonoma.

Wolf is organizing the sale of the many bolts of Beckmann’s final inventory both online (kearsleycouture.com) and in person the week of April 19, at Sonoma Community Center at 276 E. Napa St., Room 210.

The sale is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 23 and April 24.