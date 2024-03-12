Filipino tea pop-up returns to Petaluma

SANTA ROSA

What if the Mad Hatter’s tea party included wine?

Step through the looking glass into St. Francis Winery’s Wine Wonderland from 7 to10 p.m. on March 23. Expect the unexpected in both wine and food where the pairing might just turn your world upside down. The winery’s culinary team will present a selection of savory and sweet bites like the Cheshire Cat’s Ube Dream Sliderder, Wasabi White Wonderland Bites and Un-birthday Cones to name a few. Guests are encouraged to wear their most whimsical Wonderland couture for the costume contest while enjoying games, a live DJ, and a photo booth. Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/3T4jdBj. 100 Pythian Road.

SONOMA

Caviar and 24 karat candy bar highlight wine pairing menu

Enjoy a splashy night out at Wit & Wisdom as they welcome Jean-Charles Boisset of the Boisset Collection for a wine pairing dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, March 15. Guests will arrive to a cocktail reception of canapes and caviar before enjoying a four course dinner from executive chef Danny Girolomo. The meal starts with crab salad, followed by Meyer lemon and caviar tagliatelle, duck two ways with a 24K candy bar for dessert. Each course will be paired with wine from the Boisset Collection. The cost is $250 per person before tax and gratuity. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3Iqrsmn. 1325 Broadway

HEALDSBURG

Italian restaurant features Persian Feast for New Year

The menu at Baci typically focuses on Italian cuisine and flavors, but during the first week of spring when it’s Norwuz, the Persian New Year, Baci’s Iranian-born chef Shari Sarabi shares a menu that explores his roots. Every evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., March 21-25, enjoy Baci’s Persian New Year’s feast including traditional kebabs, stews, and tahdig, which is crispy rice. There will also be a selection of Persian sweets. Prepaid reservations are $162 which includes tax and gratuity and can be made at bit.ly/435wUEH or by calling 707-433-8111. 336 Healdsburg Ave.

CARNEROS

Women in Wine Dinner

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, celebrate National Women in Wine day from 6 to 9 p.m., March 29 with a Women in Wine Dinner at the Hilltop Dining Room at Carneros Resort and Spa. Sip and sample wines from four talented and inspiring women winemakers including Elizabeth Vianna of Chimney Rock, Anne Moller-Racke of Blue Farm Wines, Chris Hanna of Hanna Winery and Paula Kornell’s sparkling wines which will be part of a welcome reception with passed appetizers. A selection of their wines will be expertly paired with a four course dinner that includes black truffle gnocchi, cabernet poached beef tenderloin and a strawberry rhubarb tart. Tickets for the dinner are $192 and can be purchased at bit.ly/48JwHYT. 4048 Sonoma Highway.

PETALUMA

Filipino pop-up high tea the sequel

Ube Ulan’s first ever Filipino high tea pop up was such a huge success they’re doing it again Sunday, April 7. The best part, there’s still time to get in on the $50 early bird pricing before it goes up to $75 on March 16. Pastry chef Autumn Rain Adayan marries classic French pastries with Filipino flavors to create beautiful and unique creations for the teas which are held at Table Culture Provisions. Sip on tea or coffee with items like adobo-filled steamed buns, pandan sweet bread with mango preserves and bright purple macarons made with ube, a purple yam that’s a classic ingredient in Filipino desserts. There are two seatings available at 10 a.m. and noon, which can be booked at bit.ly/3TpsaGK. 312 Petaluma Boulevard South.