For Petaluma outdoorsman, a real-life fish story years in the making

Harlan Osborne

The California golden trout - distinguished by its vivid red, olive green and bright gold coloration - is considered one of the world’s most beautiful trout species. In recognition of its allure, it’s the state freshwater fish of California.

Motivated by springtime in the great outdoors, fishermen eyeing the prized golden trout and other species have likely already sorted through their favorite lures, reorganized tackle boxes and laid out rods and reels in preparation for the new season, which opened April 24 in most areas of the state.

For nearly 30 years, Petaluman Scott Burchell has awaited trout season as if it were the first (or last) day of school. But unlike others who simply want to catch fish, he’s on a quest to catch and document each of California’s 11 native trout species.

“I learned about trout fishing from a college roommate at Chico State who was studying to be a park ranger,” said Burchell. “We spent a lot of time at Lake Almanor and Deer Creek. I really fell in love with it on Butte Creek, which had rainbow, brown and brook trout. I liked catching all three in one day, which was demanding. You tend to learn where each species thrives.”

He follows the guidelines of the California Heritage Trout Challenge, which rewards those who catch and photograph six different forms of California native trout, from their historic drainages, with a personalized certificate featuring full-color images of the six fish. Burchell first focused on Northern California, where the pristine waters of the back country wilderness, mountains and forests support native species.

He received certificate No. 200 for catching McCloud redband, Warner Lakes redband, Goose Lake rRedband, coastal cutthroat, coastal rainbow (the most widely distributed form of native trout) and Eagle Lake rainbow.

“I was fishing in the snow, in November, when I caught the Eagle Lake trout,” said Burchell. “I felt it was a rewarding accomplishment.”

He’s also documented and released California golden trout and Kern River rainbow trout, described as “profusely spotted with rich rosy sides, slightly pink and bluish with a slight wash of gold.” He’s yet to land a Lahontan cutthroat or a little Kern golden trout, which inhabit the waters of Sequoia National Forest. The rare Paiute cutthroat remains an endangered species and restoration projects are underway. All native fish are catch and release only. Non-native trout end up in the smoker or on the grill.

“When I caught my first McCloud redband, I realized they were different, which opened my eyes and led me into native species,” Burchell said. “It felt more gratifying. The native trout are the ancient species and are harder to catch than hatchery fish. They have much more colorization than hatchery fish, which aren’t born in the wild and don’t have to blend in and have no propensity for survival.”

For Burchell, fishing quickly became something of an art and archaeology project, taking him to wild and remote areas he would not normally have gone to.

“I could appreciate the natural scenic beauty and enjoy the solitude,” he said, “which enhances the experience and is good for the mind.”

A third generation Petaluman, Burchell, 46, works as an employee benefits representative for Aflac Insurance. He previously worked in sales in the wine and beer industries and for Owens Illinois, which produces glass bottles for those industries.

When time allows, he plans to join the Western Native Trout Challenge, which invites anglers to celebrate our western legacy by catching native trout and char in each of the 12 participating western states. He’s eyeing the Wyoming Cutt-Slam, which challenges anglers to catch the state’s four sub-species of cutthroat trout--Bonneville, Colorado River, Snake River and Yellowstone — in their respective native ranges.

“When fishing for trout, I encourage people to use lighter gear,” Burchell said. “The lighter the gear the more fun it is. I like ultra-light four-pound test and Panther Martin lures. I’ve been collecting bird feathers and tying my own flies. I’d like to see more biodegradable fishing gear, especially for streams.”

Fishing stories inevitably include “whopper” tales about the one that got away. For Burchell, it was a huge halibut or ling cod that broke his 100-pound test line while fishing in Alaska. The lunker that didn’t get away was a 35-pound, 38-inch ling cod landed in Seward, Alaska.

