Gay Wine Weekends get rolling

While it had to all be virtual last year, several Gay Wine Weekends will be in-person this year right here in Sonoma and in San Francisco, thanks to organizer Gary Saperstein. Almost every weekend offers a gay weekend throughout this summer.

Saperstein says, “We have a lot of catching up to do” in sipping great wines, eating yummy food, and seeing old and new friends, while he offers something of a calmer approach so no one overdoes celebrating liberation from the pandemic.

It you are not inclined to attend but want to help and show Sonoma is a place of “equity, diversity and inclusivity,” get one of the yard or window signs that say those things and support Sonoma Valley Pride. Signs are $20. All proceeds go to the nonprofit Face to Face to eliminate HIV/AIDS in Sonoma County and help LGBTQ youth around the county. Info at outinthevineyard.com.

Saperstein is creating some new events and engaging new interesting venues as well. Here is the Out in the Vineyards Gay Wine Weekend schedule in brief. And it all begins on Fathers Day weekend.

Saturday, June 19: A Pride Wine Tasting at the Academy club in San Francisco with food by Classic Culinaire Caters from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 17: Twilight Pop-Up event at Chateau St. Jean Winery in Kenwood with food by Chad and Marcus of Classic Culinaire Caters.

Sunday, July 18: Drag Queen Bingo & Bubbles – the only virtual event of the schedule.

Friday, July 30: Afternoon Soiree in the historic adobe at Three Sticks Winery on West Spain Street in Sonoma, with food by chef Armando from El Dorado Cantina.

Saturday, Aug. 7: Art, Wine & Brunch at the Donum Estate prepared by its estate chef. 10 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22: Mix & Mingle at MacRostie Winery, Healdsburg, catered by chef Kyle Kuklewski, 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11: the finale and “intimate evening” with Eco Terrene Wines at a private San Francisco residence. Hors d’oeuvres by Eco Terreno’s chef, Joe Ball. 6 to 9 p.m. More info at outinthevineyard.com.