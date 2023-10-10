Get shaken, stirred at Petaluma cocktail class

SEBASTOPOL

Harvest and hops happy hour

Leave your superstitions at the door for Region’s Harvest and Hops party happening 6-8 p.m. Friday the 13th. The wine bar in The Barlow marketplace will host Serres Ranch Winery and Barrel Brothers Brewing for a happy hour that pays homage to the saying, “It takes a lot of beer to make great wine.” It’s a nod to the cold brews that wine workers pop open at the end of a hot day of harvesting and crushing grapes. $30 tickets include a glass of wine or beer, cheese and charcuterie, slices of Acre Pizza, live entertainment and a raffle ticket for prizes. Purchase at exploretock.com/regionsonoma. 180 Morris St.

FORESTVILLE

Fall Festival at Shone Farm

It will be a cornucopia of food and fun at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Pick your own pumpkins, apples and sweet potatoes or, if you don’t want to get your hands dirty, buy from the farm stand stocked with freshly picked produce. Try wines from the student-run winery and grab a bite to eat at the food court including chili from Food For Thought; burgers from Sebastopol FFA; soup, sandwiches and Noble Folk ice cream from Black Piglet + Catering; and snacks from Green Valley 4-H. There also will be hay rides, a kids zone and sheep-shearing demonstrations. Entrance is $5 per vehicle and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3F39dRY. 7450 Steve Olson Lane.

SEBASTOPOL

Get juiced at Farm Trails Weekend

If you’ve never tried fresh pressed apple juice, you’re in for a treat as Ethic Cider invites the public to see their new tasting room Sunday as part of Weekend Along the Farm Trails. Those who sign up for a time slot will get a family-friendly apple-pressing and juice-tasting experience. The $10 fee per person 6 years and older includes apple juice to take home. You also can buy more cider, juice and seasonal pantry items. Reserve one of the available time slots for 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at ethicciders.com/new-events. 8490 Occidental Road.

PETALUMA

Learn cocktail tips at spirited class

Get into the Halloween mood with a cocktail class from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at i leoni. The kitchen and home store will host master mixologist Damon Boelte, owner of Grand Army, an award-winning Brooklyn cocktail bar. He’s also a spirits educator at the California Brandy House. Boelte will show attendees how to create three creative cocktails that will be paired with bites from chef Christian Caiazzo of Stellina Pronto. $100 tickets include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a gift and recipes to take home. Purchase at ileoni.com. 120 B Kentucky St.

PENNGROVE

Day-long culinary course is Thanksgiving boot camp

Hosting Thanksgiving can be a lot of work, but with planning and preparation, it can be a big success with less stress. Learn how to do it like a pro at Hosting the Holiday Feast, a full-day class on Nov. 11 at Wind & Rye, a newly reopened culinary school in Penngrove. Join chef Daniel Kedan of Backyard fame and pastry chef Laci Sandoval as they take you through menu planning, preparation and kitchen secrets for everything from a juicy bird to flaky pie crusts. Cost for the six-hour class is $275 and includes snacks, drinks, lunch and a pre-Thanksgiving feast at the end of the day. Book at windandrye.com/classes. 4615 Acacia Way.

PENNGROVE

Popular polenta dinner returns for fall

Get a taste of fall at the Penngrove Social Firemen’s annual Polenta and Stew benefit dinner Oct. 21 at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse. The evening begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by a dinner of polenta, stew, salad, bread and dessert at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids. Proceeds benefit community projects. Purchase tickets with cash or check at JavAmore Café in Penngrove or online at polentastew.eventbrite.com. 385 Woodward Ave.

