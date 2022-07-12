Subscribe

Grand Central Petaluma celebrates the flavors of South America

MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 12, 2022, 11:56AM
Activities at Grand Central Petaluma

Grand Central Petaluma, 226 Weller St. grandcentralpetaluma.com

Aug. 7: Salsa dancing classes held outside every Sunday in August, $10 per person, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 28: Salsa class culmination party, featuring Charlie Barreda & Friends trio. Free, 3-6 p.m.

Every Saturday: Story time for kids in Spanish and French, plus puppet shows. Free, 10-10:30 a.m.

When cafe owners Natalie and Juan Carlos Vinueza met in New York City, they fell in love, yes, but they also realized they had a mutual passion — food.

“Some of the comfort dishes we grew up eating intersect,” Natalie said. “I grew up eating potato leek soup, and he grew up eating papas de locro, a traditional Ecuadorian potato soup. We’re bringing that same concept to this space: Different cultures can intersect.”

Opened in 2021, Grand Central Petaluma, a globally minded cafe that overlooks the Petaluma River, was once a railway ticket booth for train passengers. These days, it’s a spot meant for people of all cultures to feel at home — a space for multicultural events including flamenco shows, salsa lessons and storybook time for kids in French and Spanish. (See box for details on upcoming events.)

“We want people to feel like it’s their coffee shop,” said Natalie, 37, a Petaluma native. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a writer, a poet, a parent, from the east or the west side, we want this shop to be a community hub.”

The cafe serves South American-style empanadas that blend the flavors of Peru, Columbia, Cuba and Argentina, ranging from traditional beef Argentinian empanadas made with seasoned minced beef, onions, olives, eggs and bell peppers to sweet Cuban-style guava fruit and cream cheese empanadas. They also serve drinks made with organic, fair-trade Ecuadorian heirloom Arriba Nacional cacao.

“Empanadas and cacao remind me of home; that’s why we brought it here,” said Carlos Vinueza, 38, who’s from Quito, Ecuador.

They landed on the name Grand Central Petaluma for their venture as an ode to New York City’s Grand Central Station, a multicultural crossroads with tasty food options and a history of rail travel, like their cafe.

Before moving to Petaluma in 2020 with their son, Franco, 3, to reunite with Natalie’s family, the couple lived in Los Angeles, where Natalie acted in TV and theater and produced shows and Carlos Vinueza ran his cacao wholesale business.

They didn’t plan on opening a cafe or staying in Petaluma, but when Natalie’s dad, Mitchell Kauk, mentioned in 2021 that a building on Weller Street was vacant, they couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“We thought, ‘Why not make our wholesale a retail business by bringing the cacao to the shop and create a space in our community where everyone feels safe to come to?’” Natalie said. “We didn’t expect to stay in Petaluma either, but here we are.”

Multicultural flavors

For the couple, food was their love language and a way to bond.

In 2009, Natalie, a graduate student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in Acting, was working as a hostess at a classic French bistro where Juan Carlos was a bar manager. They fell in love and sampled the culinary variety of New York City together.

“That’s how we bonded,” Natalie said with a laugh. “We ate our way through New York City. I don’t have any savings from that time in my life because all we did was eat out.”

Food is a big part of their relationship, and of their backgrounds.

Natalie’s dad taught her the cooking skills he learned from living on a pig farm in Aix-en-Provence in Southern France. By age 7, she was helping in the kitchen, chopping veggies and preparing French onion and chicken noodle soups.

“My dad and I bonded over cooking,” Natalie said. “I loved it. My dad doesn’t follow recipes. It’s more like an experience when he cooks. Eating dinner as a family was a sacred time.”

In Ecuador, Juan Carlos worked at his aunt’s restaurant on a beach every summer growing up. There, he watched his aunt make traditional Ecuadorian soups, fried seafood and empanadas with green plantain flour as steam rose from pots and pans.

When he was 17, he left Ecuador’s plantains for New York City’s skyscrapers. The move led him into working in the restaurant industry for 15 years as a bar manager and mixologist. He credits his experience mixing drinks at high-end restaurants for his keen sense of taste that allows him to create the shop’s drinks and empanadas.

The couple focus on empanadas at their cafe because while they come in many variations, they’re also universal. The word empanada comes from the Spanish verb “empanar,” meaning to wrap or coat in bread. The savory pies may remind you of your abuelita’s (grandma’s) cooking or may become your kiddo’s favorite food because they are easy to eat.

“We create food that feels comfortable and nostalgic. That’s why we chose empanadas — they’re universal,” Natalie said. “Our chicken empanada tastes like a chicken pot pie.”

Empanadas and cacao

At Grand Central Petaluma, the worldly theme continues through the decor, with Andean items like brightly colored handmade ponchos, flutes and maracas. On a black chalk wall inside the cafe is a colorful map showing the regions of the world where cacao and coffee commonly grow.

The tucked-away building on Weller Street was built in 1904 and was a railway ticket depot for passengers traveling through Sonoma County until the 1930s.

Inside, the inviting aroma reminds Juan Carlos of his childhood in Ecuador, where he was surrounded by the earthy, bitter smell of cacao plantations.

Theobroma cacao, also known as the cacao tree, produces cocoa beans used in chocolate liquor, cocoa solids, cocoa butter and chocolate. The word “theobroma” means “the food of gods.”

“Cacao is considered a gift from the gods” Juan Carlos said. “It’s one of Ecuador’s greatest natural resources.”

Their favorite drink is their Cardamom Mocha, made with a locally roasted medium-roast coffee blend for an “afternoon coffee shop” taste, plus pure cacao powder and homemade cardamom chocolate ganache.

“We’ll add our homemade whipped cream and top it off with cacao nibs (crushed cacao beans), too,” Juan Carlos said.

“Usually, the chocolate you’re having is 3% cacao and the majority of it is milk and sugar,” Natalie said. “We wanted to focus on the raw material (cacao) and build off of that. People can sweeten their drinks to their liking. I’ve always hated getting a mocha that’s too sweet.”

When you visit, ask for the secret-menu drink Ai Chai Chai, a chai tea with espresso, topped with cacao nibs. It’s a play on the word, “achachay,” the Kichwa (Ecuadorian dialect) expression for “I’m cold.”

In addition to their beef empanada, the most traditional, all their empanadas blend various South American flavors and spices. They make their empanada dough in the Argentinian way — with flour, although other empanadas are made with corn (Colombia) or green plantains (Ecuador).

A customer favorite among their savory pastries is the chicken empanada — shredded chicken, organic tomatoes, green peas and aji amarillo, a spice commonly used in Peru and Ecuador to season seafood and meat. For a golden touch, whisk an egg yolk and paint over empanadas before baking them, Natalie said.

“I spoke to a chef from an Argentinian restaurant I’ve worked at for tips, but then I started experimenting with different South American flavors and began creating my own recipes,” Juan Carlos said.

For a kick of flavor, the empanadas are served with chimichurri sauce, an uncooked sauce from Argentina and Uruguay, made with chopped parsley, minced garlic, olive oil, oregano, red pepper flakes and red wine vinegar.

When France’s iconic dessert meets Ecuador’s prized natural resource, the result is the Vinuezas’ Chocolate Mousse. This beloved dessert is best eaten at room temperature and is offered during the fall and winter at the cafe.

They’re working on creating a eucalyptus flavor to add to their mocha lattes; eucalyptus grows widely in Quito. It will be similar to a regular mint mocha latte, but more earthy and pure.

The Grand Central Petaluma menu features a variety of empanadas: ham and cheese, beef, guava fruit and cream cheese, chicken and vegetable, starting at $6. For vegan eaters, a vegan and gluten-free empanada made with pumpkin dough, green lentils, basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, sofrito, vegan cheese and butter is served for $8.

The cafe is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Located at 226 Weller St. in Petaluma. Online at grandcentralpetaluma.com.

Grand Central Petaluma sells 10-gram and 50-gram bars of cardamom chocolate in the cafe. It’s best to use raw organic cacao powder instead of Dutch processed cocoa powder. Also, use medium roast beans for the espresso for a balanced taste.

Cardamom Mocha

Makes one 12-ounce cup

2 ounces hot water, or just enough to melt the chocolate

10-gram bar of 63% cardamom chocolate

1 tablespoon raw cacao powder

1 teaspoon sugar

2 shots espresso

6 ounces whole milk or milk of your choice

Whipped cream, for garnish

Cacao nibs, for garnish

Pour hot water over the cardamom chocolate bar until it melts. Add raw cacao powder and sugar while continually stirring.

Pour the 2 espresso shots over the melted chocolate and stir for 30 seconds. Steam milk and pour it over chocolate mixture.

Add whipped cream and cacao nibs for decoration.

You can find aji amarillo paste at Ortega’s Market in Santa Rosa and other Latino grocery stores. Empanada dough disks are also available in Latino grocery stores.

Chicken Empanadas

Makes 12 empanadas

3 chicken breasts

Olive oil, to cover pan

3 cloves garlic

2 teaspoons aji amarillo paste

10 sprigs Italian parsley, chopped

10 sprigs basil, chopped

1 tablespoon oregano

1 teaspoon cumin

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups chicken stock

1 cup half-and-half

½ cup flour

200 grams cherry tomatoes

200 grams fresh green peas

12 empanada dough discs of 6-inch circles

2 eggs, yolks and whites separated

Dice the chicken breast and set aside.

Cover the bottom of the skillet in olive oil. Saute garlic, then add aji amarillo, spices and herbs. Once spices and herbs are warmed through, add the chicken to cook. Add the tomatoes, peas and chicken stock and bring to a simmer.

When all of the chicken is cooked through, add the half-and-half and flour and whisk to thicken. Allow to cool to room temperature.

Once cool, place the filling in the empanada disks. Fold the disks in half, pinching the edges closed around the filling.

Brush egg yolks on empanadas for a crispy, golden exterior. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, put the empanadas on the cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 18 to 22 minutes.

You can find 70% Pacari couverture chocolate at Grand Central Petaluma. You also can use 70% dark or semisweet chocolate, but if you use chocolate with a higher percentage, your chocolate mousse will be bitter. If you use Pacari chocolate, the Vinuezas recommend limiting the amount of sugar or not using any at all.

Chocolate Mousse

Serves 4

3 eggs, cold, yolks and whites separated

5 ounces of 70% Pacari couverture chocolate

10 grams unsalted butter

3 tablespoons caster sugar

½ cup cream, plus more for garnish

Chocolate shavings or Pacari Cacao nibs, for garnish

Separate eggs and yolks while eggs are cold. Place whites in a large bowl and yolks in a small bowl. Set aside egg whites while you prepare the other ingredients.

Whisk the egg yolks. Place chocolate and butter in a bowl. Melt in the microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring in between, until smooth (or you can use a double boiler). Beat cream until stiff peaks form.

Whip egg whites and add sugar. Beat whites until firm peaks form. Fold egg yolks into the cream using a rubber spatula — about 8 folds.

Check the chocolate’s temperature. Touch the chocolate; it should be runny but only lukewarm. If it’s too thick, microwave in 2- and 3-second bursts until it’s runny.

Pour chocolate into cream-yolk mixture. Fold through.

Add ¼ of the beaten egg whites into the chocolate mixture. Fold through until incorporated; you can smear the spatula across the surface to blend in the white lumps. Aim for 10 folds.

Pour chocolate mixture into egg whites. Fold through until incorporated and there are no more white lumps; aim for 12 folds maximum.

Divide mixture between 4 small glasses or pots. Refrigerate for at least 5 hours, preferably overnight.

To serve, garnish with cream and chocolate shavings or Pacari Cacao nibs.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

