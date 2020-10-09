Guide to Sonoma County pumpkin patches 2020

October finally has arrived, which means it is time to find that perfect pumpkin.

Below is a list of some of the pumpkin patches that are open this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required and social distancing is enforced at each location.

Petaluma Pumpkin Patch

450 Stony Point Road, Petaluma

The Petaluma Pumpkin Patch has a variety of pumpkins, squashes and gourds to choose from, as well as corn mazes, farm animals and pony rides.

It is open from Friday, Sept. 25, through Halloween night. Hours of operation are Sunday - Thursday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

For more information, visit petalumapumpkinpatch.com.

Punky's Pumpkins

50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

Along with pumpkins and squash, Punky’s Pumpkins offers visitors train rides and hay rides. On weekends, cotton candy, snowcones, fresh squeezed lemonade and other treats also are offered.

It is open Saturday, Oct. 3, through Halloween night. Hours of operation are Monday -Friday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday from 9 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit punkysadobefarm.com.

The Great Peter Pumpkin Patch

4235 Spring Hill Road, Petaluma

Along with organic pumpkins, the Great Peter Pumpkin Patch features a hay pyramid, live music, BBQ and cow milking demonstrations.

It is open the entire month of October. Hours of operation are Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information, visit springhillcheese.com/pumpkin-patch.

Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch:

17740 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch has farm animals, hay stacks for climbing and corn mazes.

It is open the entire month of October. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit facebook.com/HealdsburgGranny.

Pronzini Pumpkin Patch

3795 Adobe Road, Petaluma

Pronzini Pumpkin Patch has a variety of pumpkins, BBQ at their cafe, a daytime haunted village and animals for visitors to play with.

It is open daily throughout the month of October. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. On Halloween, Oct. 31, the pumpkin patch will be open from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information, visit pronzinifarms.com/pumpkin-patch.

Muelrath Ranches Pumpkin Patch

3800 Walker Ave., Santa Rosa

Muelrath Ranches Pumpkin Patch offers a large selection of pumpkins, ornamental corn, sunflower, corn stalks, gourds and winter squash. A hay pyramid, picnic area, haunted house and toddler’s corn maze also are included.

It is open throughout the month of October. Hours of operation are Monday - Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information, visit muelrathspumpkins.com/visit-the-pumpkin-patch.

Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch

5157 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch offers a tire swing set, hay rides, a petting zoo and a corn maze.

It opens on Friday Oct. 9, and remains open through the month of October. Hours of operation are Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

For more information, visit santarosapumpkinpatch.com.