How to watch Sunday’s rare ‘super flower blood moon’ lunar eclipse in Sonoma County

A rare total lunar eclipse is fast approaching.

On Sunday, people in the Americas, Europe and Africa looking up to the night sky will be able to witness a total lunar eclipse that marks not only a supermoon, but also a blood moon and flower moon.

According to NASA, a blood moon occurs when the Earth is positioned directly between the moon and the sun, hiding the moon from direct sunlight but allowing Earth's atmosphere to scatter and refract some light, thus making it appear reddish brown in color.

Also a supermoon, it will appear slightly larger and brighter than usual because it is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. Flower moon is a name created by Native American tribes and inspired by the abundance of flowers associated with spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

The visible part of the eclipse begins at around 7:30 p.m., according to NASA, when the moon enters Earth's shadow. The peak of the lunar event begins at 8:29 p.m. and will continue until 9:53 p.m.

The moon will completely leave the shadow at 11:50 p.m.

It will be the longest total lunar eclipse on the West Coast this century, according to timeanddate, an online time tracking tool.

It is safe to watch with the unaided eye. Binoculars and telescopes can be used to enhance viewing, but are not required For the best look, head to a dark environment away from bright lights, according to NASA.

Don’t worry if you don’t have an optimal view of the spectacle - NASA will be livestreaming the event and answering viewers' questions.

To watch the livestream, click here.

The last total lunar eclipse occurred on May 26, 2021.