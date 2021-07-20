Inside Sonoma Ashram

There’s a place of quiet spiritual beauty tucked away on Sonoma’s west side, with open doors for those who are seeking something. Maybe it’s guided meditation, a yoga class or a moment of solitude amongst the flowers.

Sonoma Ashram claims it’s “a place to connect with yourself.” For a few it might turn out to be an answer to a calling.

Mindy Harvey moved to Sonoma after tiring of Southern California. A successful businesswoman, she was looking for a less hectic lifestyle; after a visit to wine country she decided to retire and move here full-time to a small, rural home in the Carneros region. Looking to return to practicing yoga, a Google search directed her to Sonoma Ashram.

The guru

In addition to yoga she eventually started attending meditation and the morning teaching of the ashram’s guru, Babaji Harihar Ramji. He teaches that the only way to find personal happiness is by helping others.

Ramji founded the ashram in 1991. He was born in India, graduated from UC Berkeley and had a prosperous, successful career in the Bay Area, yet felt something was missing in his life. He returned to India and learned from his guru there to “look for your happiness in the smiles of others.” He later founded two schools in India that serve impoverished children.

Harvey attended a yoga retreat in India in 2017 and decided to make a side trip to the children’s school. She said actually seeing all the good the program does there she was “profoundly moved,” and returned to serve there again in 2018.

“I expected to be devastated by the poverty but the joy people live with is so different than the way we live here. It broke my heart open. To see the school work so beautifully warms my heart,” she said as her eyes filled with tears.

Harvey now lives at Sonoma Ashram. In addition to Ramji she is one of 10 full-time residents who live in small apartments, paying rent that helps support the property. She lives a simple, quiet life and does office management and community outreach, and sits on the foundation board for the ashram.

COVID is devastating India and the ashram wanted to help. The Sonoma Ashram runs the Aghor Foundation which has been supporting the distribution of rice, lentils, vitamins and hygiene kits through its schools since the beginning of the pandemic. None of the students have died, but their families and communities have been devastated.

Learning that there was a particular need for funds that was not being addressed — paying for the inflated cost of cremation wood for the families that have lost loved ones — the Sonoma Ashram sent an email to the 3,000-plus people on its mailing list, and the money flowed in.

“We were getting so many calls from people asking how they could help,” Harvey said, and raising money for cremation wood turned out to be the perfect answer.

Ashram an adjustment

Harvey said living at the ashram was an adjustment. “There are no distractions here,” she said. Her focus is on growing as an individual while serving others.

When Ramji first returned to India before starting the ashram here his guru there taught him that the scourge of India is leprosy and that the leprosy of the West is a restless mind. Sonoma Ashram is a place to learn to have a peaceful mind.

One of Harvey’s goals is let people know that the ashram exists and is open is all. The other is to say thank you for all the good its members have provided here and in India for the past 30 years.

“Sometimes people are lonely. It is nice to sit with people and not have the pressure of conversation,” she said, as a way of encouraging attending meditation at Sonoma Ashram.

The 3-acre site full of trees, flowers and organic gardens is open to the public. Information about yoga classes, meditation and services is found at sonomaashram.org.