It’s a good year for golden chanterelles, one of our most abundant wild mushrooms and one that defies cultivation. This mushroom forms a symbiotic relationship with tree roots, especially oak, maple, poplar, birch and pine, an environment all but impossible to recreate commercially.

Over the last several weeks, friends have posted beautiful photos on social media of their impressive bounty. A few vendors are selling chanterelles at farmers markets and certain grocery stores have them, too. If you are very lucky, a friend will show up at your door with a bagful.

I have been lucky. A friend’s largesse has allowed me to experiment with techniques and new dishes.

One of the most important things to know about chanterelles and all other mushrooms is you should never store them in plastic bags, as they will begin to deteriorate and quickly become slimy. If your only option at a market is plastic, transfer the mushrooms to a paper bag once you get them home. This extends their life by several days.

Golden chanterelles contain a lot of water. One way to concentrate their flavor is to evaporate this liquid before continuing to cook them. Heat a heavy pan — cast-iron is ideal — over high heat. Add the mushrooms and leave them until they release their liquid, which happens quickly. Gently turn them as needed to keep them from burning. Once their liquid is released, continue to cook them until it is completely evaporated. At this point, either add butter or olive oil or remove them from the heat.

When it comes to mushrooms, I tend to be a purist, which is to say I enjoy them in dishes where they are the only or a main ingredient. A bowl of chanterelles with just butter, salt and pepper makes a great dinner. Add some sliced and sauteed potatoes and you have an earthy feast. I also enjoy them spooned over steamed rice, tossed with pasta or folded into a soft corn tortilla with melted Jack cheese. They are delicious over scrambled eggs and folded into omelets and frittatas. One of my favorite risottos includes chanterelles.

You need mushroom stock to make this chowder, so plan ahead. If you don’t have mushroom trimmings on hand, you can make the stock with inexpensive mushrooms such as white button, white, cremini and/or portobello, chopped.

Chanterelle Chowder

Makes about 6 servings

4 cups mushroom stock, see Note

1 pound chanterelles, brushed clean

3 tablespoons butter

1 yellow onion, trimmed and cut into small dice

2 shallots, trimmed and cut into small dice

2 celery stalks, cut into small dice

Kosher salt

¾ cup dry white wine

3 potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes

1 ½ cups cubed smoked ham, optional

2 bay leaves

Pinch of red pepper flakes, optional

2 cups half-and-half

1 cup heavy cream

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup chopped Italian parsley

Sourdough hearth bread, hot

Make the mushroom stock, if you haven’t already done so. (You must do this at least several hours before making the chowder.)

Break the chanterelles into bite-size pieces or, if you prefer, chop them instead of breaking them.

Put the butter into a large saucepan set over medium-low heat. When it’s melted, add the onion, shallots and celery. Cook gently until they are limp and fragrant, about 10 to 12 minutes; do not let them brown.

Season with salt. Increase the heat to high, add the wine and simmer until it is almost completely evaporated. Add the potatoes and ham, if using, and saute for about 5 minutes, turning the ingredients gently as they cook. Season with salt again.

Add the mushroom stock, bay leaves and red pepper flakes, if using. Lower the heat to medium and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Add the half-and-half and cream and heat through, but don’t let the chowder come to a boil.

Remove from the heat and add several generous turns of black pepper. Stir in the parsley.

Ladle into soup bowls or soup plates and enjoy right away, with the hot bread alongside.

Note: To make mushroom stock, you’ll need 2 to 3 pounds of mushrooms trimmings (stems, peels and pieces). Pour about 3 tablespoons of olive oil into a medium saucepan, add the mushroom trimmings and saute for about 10 minutes. Season with salt and add 12 cups of water and 2 bay leaves. Simmer gently for a few hours, until the liquid is deeply colored. Increase the heat and boil until the liquid is reduced to about 4 cups. Remove from the heat, cool and pour through a large strainer set over a deep bowl. Stir the mushrooms now and then to help release all the liquid. Pour into a glass container and refrigerate until ready to use. The stock will last for 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator and up to 4 months in the freezer.