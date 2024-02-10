Summary: From whole roast ducks hung on hooks to bubbling hot pot soups stocked with delicious fish balls, this is an authentic Chinese-Cantonese adventure

When: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Monday

As Chinese New Year came around this month, I found myself thinking about Wine Country’s Asian food scene. That’s because one of the highlights of the Lunar New Year celebration is the “reunion dinner,” when large families gather together for a feast of dishes thought to bring good luck.

I celebrated it once with friends in Hong Kong and have always wished to re-create it.

The table was laden with catfish (the Mandarin word for fish is a homophone for the word “surplus,” as in an abundance of happiness), spicy ginger scallion lobster coated in ethereally delicate batter (the crustacean’s red color symbolizes good fortune), and Lion's Head pork meatballs tossed in a sticky-sweet sauce (said to bring family unity).

I’ll never forget the lots and lots of delectable dumplings. As my hosts explained, the nubbins resemble silver ingots, an ancient Chinese currency, so eating as many as possible is good. It turns out I can eat a wealthy amount of them.

But where could I usher in the Year of the Dragon here? Chinese restaurants in our region tend to offer the same things — hot and sour soup, kung pao chicken, Mongolian beef and such. Yes, I could trek to San Francisco, but who wants the drive, tolls, parking and overall life disruption of getting there?

Then I remembered Fantasy Restaurant in Petaluma, a fierce, fun and entirely different spot that opened in 2016. I’d not been back to this gem in years.

Here, in this small strip mall spot, we can savor clay pot-steamed catfish ($18), fragrant ginger scallion lobster ($39.99 a pound), and silky shrimp dumplings ($4.75 for three). And at Fantasy, you can host your “reunion dinner” year-round.

Indeed, on my recent visit, tables were occupied by large groups of Asian diners, working their way through plates mounded with steamed crab scattered in minced garlic ($30 each), crab and shrimp fried rice ($25), noodle soup stocked with glossy fish balls ($15), and bitter melon bathed in black bean sauce ($18). I don’t know if they were celebrating the holiday, but they were having fun, waving cellphones around for photos.

Fantasy is all about family recipes. Owners Vincent and Joanne Wu grew up in the southern China, a primarily Cantonese region, and relocated to the U.S. about 20 years ago.

“We had lived in San Francisco, then visited friends in Petaluma and loved the town,” Joanne said. “We have a mix of customers, including from Cambodia and the Philippines, but really, everybody.”

The first sign you’re in for the real deal is at the entryway. A small, glassed-in booth holds whole, head-on ducks and big slabs of pork ribs, loin and belly hanging from hooks. Below are trays of delicacies like pork ear, intestine and tongue, or duck feet and chin cartilage.

And there stands Vincent. While in China, he took culinary classes, including learning how to wield the massive cleaver to hack meat into thick slabs without lopping off his hand.

He pulls the meat from a hook and chops it to order on a butcher block in full view of the dining room, moving in such an allegro tempo that he doesn’t even seem to blink, deftly navigating bones and keeping each chunk balanced with equal meat, succulent fat and lacquered skin.

Do beware — the duck is served bone-in under that lovely greasy-crisp skin, so bite carefully. I use a fork to dive into my favorite duck soup, putting chunks aside to cool a bit before using my fingers and teeth to pull off the flesh. Then I sip the golden, slightly sweet bone broth shimmering over emerald green bok choy, plump wontons and rice noodles ($20).

The Wu couple use Culver Duck from Indiana, a humane-certified farm.

“We would love to support the Petaluma duck farms,” Joanne said. “But they are different types of duck, with more fat. Culver (a White Pekin breed) are larger and have more of the lean meat that our customers want.”

She won’t share her secret marinade recipes to achieve that crisp-chewy bronzed skin and moist interior, except to say that “there are many steps to get it tasty, that can take four to five hours to season and air dry” before roasting.

Seafood is another specialty. Large tanks sit near the entry, and their live residents change with the seasons and catch conditions. Right now, Fantasy has secured a windfall of coveted Dungeness crab from Bodega Bay, plus lobster brought in from Canada since their regular Boston source is snowed in.

Get it whole, shell-on, fried or steamed, and sprinkled with salt and pepper, ginger and scallion or minced garlic (crab $30 each or $50 for two; lobster $39.99 a pound).

Then there are the hot pots. It feels so cozy here, especially during the rainy months of Chinese New Year, as the umami-rich soups burble on the tables. I like that we can get individual hibachi setups, so everyone at the table can customize as they like from nearly 100 options of soup bases, proteins, meatballs, vegetables, noodles and dumplings. My current favorite is a winter special of chicken, and tender pork stomach simmered with floral white pepper broth ($30), to which I add seaweed ($5.99), bamboo heart ($5.99) and quail eggs ($6.99).

Standard hot pots are less expensive, built with choices of broth like spicy or vegetarian mushroom ($5 each), and then you add your fillings — perhaps handmade shrimp meatballs ($15), fish cake ($8.99), sliced lamb shoulder ($18), sweet potato noodles ($4.95) and on and on and on.

Menus change constantly, so Joanne suggests calling ahead for specific and special orders such as abalone, sea cucumber and fish maw soup. Don’t bother looking at the brief menu posted on Facebook — the actual menu goes on page after page, supplemented with more specials posted on table flyers and video screens above the meat counter. You can also ask for custom orders — a whole, roasted suckling pig, perhaps ($298), one of which I saw leave as a takeout order with a happy customer.

Sure, there are plenty of familiar options here, like spicy General Tso’s chicken ($18), broccoli beef ($18) and shrimp chow mein ($18), all so generously portioned that they’re easily meals for two.

But for the Year of the Dragon, why not push your boundaries and try something new? The Lunar New Year holiday goes through Feb. 24, and Fantasy is celebrating with five family menus that serve two to 10 people, each packed with dozens of tempting plates. Start with fresh crab and corn soup, then romp through salt and pepper lobster, prawns in thick fermented Maggi sauce, whole roast goose and more.

Then, be thankful for the good fortune to have Fantasy so close by.

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.