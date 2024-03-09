Santa Rosa

Arbor Day tree planting party

While most of the country celebrates Arbor Day in April, California marks the day of trees around the time of Sonoma County horticulturist Luther Burbank’s birthday.

Officially, that was March 7. But the state in 2011 actually formally set aside an entire week to honor the importance of trees to the health and beautiful of the planet, beginning on Burbank’s birthday March 8 and continuing to March 14.

The city of Santa Rosa, where the famed 19th and 20th century horticulturist lived and conducted many of his experiments, will honor one of its most famous residents with a public tree planting Saturday, March 9, at Skyhawk Community Park, 5750 Mountain Hawk Dr.. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.

The Arbor Day event is part of the city’s Park-A-Month volunteer program, in which a different park each month is spruced up by neighborhood and community volunteers. Families are welcome. Trees, tools and refreshments are provided and Arbor Day attendees have the opportunity to win a tree seedling and other special gifts. Attendees are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes suitable for possibly muddy condition.

The event will also being a chance to learn about what makes trees important to our natural and urban environments, and what makes Santa Rosa a Tree City USA.. Sign up at srcity.volunteerhub.com/vv2.

Petaluma

Learn to prune and care for native trees

Learn how to care for native trees in a field workshop March 16 at Wiseman Park.

Daily Acts, partnershiping with Vintage Tree Care, will lead a stroll through the park, among 165 native trees planted by Releaf Petaluma in early 2022. During the walk experts will discuss how to ensure the health of native trees and learn why they are so important at a time of climate change. The program will end with a hands-on pruning workshop working with sycamore and cottonwood trees.

The free workshop will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wiseman Park 2175 St. Augustine Circle, Petaluma.

Santa Rosa

Twined basket making workshop

Spend a day working with your hands in the peaceful setting of the Laguna Environmental Center March 16.

Charlie Kennard, a longtime basket weaver and student of California Indian and other traditional basketry techniques, will show how to make a lightweight basket of tule reed, using several different weaves. The basket will be suitable for storing nuts, onions, socks or anything else that is small and needs a container. Participants must bring scissors, a water bowl and lunch.

Kennard of San Anselmo has taught at the Point Reyes Field Institute, East Bay Regional Parks Botanic Garden, the Laguna Environmental Center and in many schools and at teacher trainings. Tule boats made in his workshops can be seen at the Bay Model in Sausalito, the Lake County Museum and in the collection of the Oakland Museum. You can also visit a basketry plant garden Charlie has created at the Marin Art and Garden Center in Ross. Charlie is active in native habitat restoration in Marin, managing several projects for Friends of Corte Madera Creek Watershed.

The workshop is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $120. Register at lagunadesantarosa.org.

