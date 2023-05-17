John Ash teams with Hog Island Oyster Co. for new cookbook

Forty years ago, a small shellfish farm on the Marin County coast in tiny Marshall got its start with a 5-acre lease to harvest seafood in the Tomales Bay.

Hog Island Oyster Co. is still going today, now farming 160 acres and selling their oysters and other seafood at Tony’s Seafood in Marshall, their other Hog Island oyster bars in the Bay Area and at local markets. And they’re publishing a new cookbook, “The Hog Island Book of Fish & Seafood” (Cameron Books, May 2023), with me.

I’ve been involved with Hog Island from its start, back in 1983, when I was a loyal customer for my restaurant and later a board member. For some time, Hog Island President John Finger, the Hog Island board and I noodled about with the idea of collaborating on a cookbook, with recipes from me, chefs at Hog Island oyster bars and others.

We thought it should be about more than oysters, although oysters have long been Hog Island’s staple catch. I don’t know if you remember, but it’s only been in recent years that oysters have become hip.

Ironically, the COVID-19 pandemic helped bring the book to fruition. As restaurants closed, there were fewer buyers for oysters. Partly out of a desire to survive, Hog Island began to offer other fishes, both to supply their oyster bars and to sell directly to consumers. With all their years in the seafood business, they had a stable of great fishermen they could rely on. This helped them endure and was the genesis for the cookbook.

Part of the appeal of Hog Island has been its leadership in protecting marine ecosystems with their farming practices, which are well-documented in the cookbook. All of us are committed to making sustainable choices now to preserve healthy choices for future generations. That was a big reason I originally became involved with Hog Island.

With more than 250 recipes, the cookbook aims to simplify and expand the techniques for cooking seafood which, for whatever reasons, are often intimidating to many home cooks. Many of us can be aggressive when grilling a piece of red meat, but somehow cooking a simple piece of fish can be frightening. With the recipes in “The Hog Island Book of Fish & Seafood,” we’ve tried to dispel those fears and show you how easy cooking fish and shellfish can be.

In addition to the typical finned fish and shellfishes, there are recipes for what I call “other gifts from the sea” — caviars and roes; canned, tinned and jarred fish; shellfish; and sea vegetables.

The following is a delicious sampling of some of the recipes I especially like in “The Hog Island Book of Fish and Seafood.”

Oysters on the Half Shell Makes 12 oysters; serves 4 as a starter (fewer if you are an oyster hog like me!) Oysters on the half shell are one of my favorite things. Typically, small and extra-small oysters are best for this presentation. Place the oysters on a bed of rock salt or crushed ice to keep them from tipping and losing their delicious liquor. The simplest way to serve them is with a squeeze of lemon and/or a drop or 2 of hot sauce. Serve with Hog Island’s Hog Wash, salsa or hot sauce. 12 very fresh raw small oysters in the shell Rock salt or crushed ice Lemon wedges, hot sauce, your favorite sauce or salsa or Hog Island’s Hog Wash (recipe follows), to serve Shuck the oysters, leaving the meat on the half shell. Place on a bed of salt or ice to prevent the oysters from tipping. Serve with the lemon wedges and/or hot sauce, salsa or Hog Island Hog Wash.

Hog Island’s Hog Wash Makes about 1 cup ½ cup natural rice vinegar 1 teaspoon sugar 1 tablespoon finely diced shallot 2 teaspoons seeded and finely diced jalapeno, or to taste 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro Stir together first 5 ingredients, until sugar dissolves. Stir in cilantro just before serving.

Baked Mussels with Herb, Ginger and Peanut Pesto Makes 6 servings Make this dish a day ahead, then bake at the last minute. Be sure to serve with little cocktail forks or spoons so you can get every bit of the pesto out of the shell. The basil, cilantro and mint pesto with ginger and peanuts is a twist on the Mediterranean version that can be used in other dishes that call for traditional basic pesto. In place of the serrano chile, you could substitute a teaspoon or so of Chinese chile-garlic sauce. For the pesto 3 cups each fresh basil and cilantro leaves, lightly packed 1 cup fresh mint leaves, lightly packed ¼ cup chopped dry-roasted unsalted peanuts or cashews 3 tablespoons chopped toasted or poached garlic 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil, or to taste 1 teaspoon seeded and finely chopped serrano chile Grated zest and juice of 1 lime ½ cup olive or peanut oil Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper For the mussels 3 pounds fresh mussels, rinsed and debearded 1 cup dry white wine 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley For the pesto: In a small saucepan of lightly salted boiling water, blanch the basil, cilantro and mint leaves for 5 seconds. Drain and immediately plunge into ice water to stop the cooking and set the color. Drain and squeeze dry. Using a chef’s knife and a cutting board, chop the herbs and add to a blender along with the peanuts, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, serrano chile and lime zest and juice. Pulse a few times to chop the ingredients and then, with the machine running, gradually add the olive oil, scraping down the sides as needed, until the mixture is pureed. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Use at once or cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. For the mussels: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Add the mussels, wine, butter and parsley to a large pot. Cover and cook over high heat until the mussels open, about 4 minutes. Drain over a bowl, reserving the broth. Look through and discard any mussels that don’t open. Remove the top shell from each mussel. Loosen the meat and place mussels in their half shells on a baking sheet on top of a loosely crumpled a sheet of aluminum foil or rock salt to keep the mussels from tipping. Add a scant teaspoon of reserved broth to each mussel, then top with a generous teaspoon of pesto. (You can cover the mussels with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 1 day in advance before baking; remove the plastic wrap before baking.) Bake until the pesto just begins to “melt” and the mussels are heated through, 4 to 6 minutes. Divide among 6 small serving plates and serve at once.

Pan-Seared Scallops with Savory Vanilla-Butter Sauce Makes 4 - 6 servings We usually think of vanilla in the context of sweets, but it’s also delicious used in savory dishes. Here we’ve used it with scallops, but try it with any simply cooked fish or even boneless, skinless chicken breasts. For the sauce 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 3 tablespoons chopped shallots or green onions, including some green parts ½ cup sliced mushrooms 3 cups chicken or fish stock 1 cup dry white wine, such as chardonnay ⅔ cup heavy cream One 3-inch vanilla bean, split lengthwise Fresh lemon juice, to taste Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper For the scallops 1 pound large sea scallops (8/10 size), side muscle removed 3 tablespoons olive oil Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Chopped fresh chives, for garnish To make the sauce, in a medium skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the shallots and mushrooms and cook, stirring, until soft but not browned. Add the stock and wine, increase the heat to high and cook to reduce the liquid by half, about 5 minutes. Add the cream and vanilla bean and cook to reduce again to a light sauce consistency. Strain though a fine-mesh sieve set over a bowl, pressing on the solids with the back of a large spoon. Scrape the soft center of the vanilla bean into the strained sauce and discard the bean pod. Season with lemon juice and salt and pepper. Cover and keep warm over hot water until serving (up to 2 hours). Lightly rub the scallops with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add the scallops (in batches if necessary) and sear, turning once, until golden brown on both sides, about 2 minutes. The scallops should be slightly translucent in the center. To serve, divide the warm sauce among warm plates and divide the scallops between them. Sprinkle with chives and serve immediately.

Grilled Squid Noodle Salad with Mango, Cabbage and Daikon Makes 4 - 6 servings Squid takes on a lovely smoky flavor when grilled, but this Thai-inspired recipe can also be cooked under a broiler. It’s a refreshing main-course salad on a warm day or perfect picnic fare when served in individual to-go boxes. 1 pound baby squid, cleaned ¼ cup olive oil, plus more for brushing Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 1 cup Thai-Style Basil Dipping Sauce (recipe follows) 6 ounces large shiitake mushrooms, stemmed 2 ounces thin rice noodles (vermicelli) Toasted sesame oil, to taste 1 ½ cups diagonally sliced English or Persian cucumber ¾ cup finely julienned or sliced carrot 2 cups finely sliced green or napa cabbage 1 large mango, peeled, seeded and cut into large dice ½ cup daikon sprouts ⅓ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves ¼ cup lightly packed fresh mint leaves Prepare a medium-hot charcoal grill or gas grill. Toss the squid tubes and tentacles in a bowl with the olive oil to lightly coat, and add a generous sprinkling of salt and pepper. Using a grill screen, grill the tubes and tentacles until they puff and take on a little color, about 1 minute on each side. The tentacles will take slightly longer than the tubes. Cut the tubes into rings or 1-inch pieces and the tentacles into bite-size pieces. In a medium bowl, toss with half the dressing and set aside. Brush the mushrooms with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and cook on the grill screen until browned. Cut into thick slices and add to the squid. Toss to combine. Soak the noodles in hot water to cover them until softened, about 15 minutes. Drain, place on a cutting board and chop a couple times. Toss with a few drops of sesame oil. Combine the noodles, squid mixture, cucumber, carrot, cabbage, mango and sprouts. Arrange on small plates or in shallow bowls. Drizzle with the remaining dressing and top with the cilantro and mint leaves.

Thai-Style Basil Dipping Sauce Makes about 2 cups This is a typical sauce used in Southeast Asian cooking which combines sweet, hot and salt flavors. Adjust any of these elements to your taste. This is delicious used as a dipping sauce for grilled fish or chicken. ⅔ cup rice wine vinegar ⅓ cup white wine vinegar ½ cup light corn syrup 3 tablespoons fish sauce 6 medium garlic cloves, peeled and chopped 2 serrano or jalapeno chiles, seeded and chopped (2 teaspoons) 2 tablespoons sugar 1 cup fresh basil leaves, lightly packed then chopped coarsely (Thai basil preferred) Juice and grated zest of 1 lime Salt and freshly ground pepper In a non-aluminum saucepan, combine the vinegars, corn syrup and fish sauce and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and let mixture cool to room temperature. In a blender, combine the garlic, chiles, sugar and the cooled syrup and process in 3 to 4 bursts, just to combine. Pour into a bowl and stir in basil, lime juice and zest and salt and pepper, to taste. Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Tomato Toasts with Serrano Ham and Boquerones Makes 4 servings This is my favorite surf and turf! It’s a classic Spanish nosh any time of day. You’ll see it displayed in delis and restaurants everywhere. Often it’s just the toast with tomatoes, but this is a more luxurious version. 2 large, very ripe tomatoes 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, preferably Spanish, plus more for drizzling Fine sea salt 4 thick slices rustic bread 4 thin slices serrano ham or prosciutto 4 boquerones, homemade or store-bought Manchego cheese, for shaving Cut the tomatoes in half and gently squeeze to remove the seeds. Using a box grater set over a large bowl, shred the cut sides of the tomatoes on the large holes of the grater until all the flesh is shredded. Discard the skin. Add the 2 tablespoons olive oil to the shredded tomato in the bowl and season to taste with salt. Toast the bread lightly on both sides under a hot broiler about 6 inches from the heat source. Spoon the tomato mixture over the toasts. Place a slice of ham and a boquerone on top of each. Shave a little Manchego over, drizzle with olive oil and serve.