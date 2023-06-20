Lagunitas Brewing Co. and Alvarado Street Bakery, both from Petaluma, have joined for a neighborly collaboration to prevent waste. The results are on tap as a limited-edition lager, The Toast of Petaluma.

The newly released brew was made with 80 loaves of surplus Alvardo Street Bakery bread that would otherwise have gone to waste. They were turned into crumbs brewers used to replace some of the malted barley, which also reduces the carbon footprint of the beer.

As part of the collaboration, Lagunitas also made a donation to Sonoma Family Meal to provide meals for 200 people.

The team made 16 kegs, and it’s available only on tap at the brewery all summer, or while supplies last.

The brewery is at 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma.