Love Peruvian cuisine? Petaluma’s Bistro 201 has you covered

Bistro 201’s namesake comes from an apartment – 201 – that was the former home of the Morales family in San Francisco, where they ate the same Peruvian dishes with their friends and family they serve today in Petaluma.

It’s perfect for this three-year-old restaurant on East Washington Street, as husband and wife team Sergio and Luisa Morales consider customers to be akin to guests in their home.

“It’s family-owned and we work everyday, so hard, to give everyone the best,” said their daughter Ady Morales, who runs the business with her parents and sister Alejandra.

“You come in and we extend the table,” she added. “That’s how we see every customer – it’s like extending the table to sit with us and enjoy.”

There is much to enjoy. And now, with new breakfast hours on weekends, the dishes can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Sergio and Luisa exclusively handle the cooking for a full menu of Peruvian staples, with Sergio overseeing the ceviches and “platos fuerte” – Spanish for “main dishes” – and Luisa preparing the desserts, dressings and specials.

Under the “Raw/Crudo” section of the menu are a few varieties of ceviche, a classic dish whose base consists of raw seafood mixed with lime juice, cancha (crispy roasted corn nuts), choclo (large-kernel Peruvian corn), and other delightful accouterments. The dishes range from $14.50 to $38.

Peru’s culinary staples reflect its historic migrations, with many dishes not solely rooted in its Incan past but displaying Spanish, African, Chinese, Japanese and European influences, Ady said. For example, the chicken-based Ramen Criolla soup is a nod to Japanese Peruvians. And the Alfajores, a dessert cookie sandwich, is made with dulce de leche with Spanish roots.

Bistro 201’s home was once a Chinese buffet with stove tops set up for wok cooking – and that turned out to be perfect for the numerous “wok seared” dishes on the Morales’ menu, such as the Lomo Saltado (beef served with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and fries over rice, $24.50). There’s also the Tallarín Saltado, which nixes the fries and replaces the rice for pasta ($18.50 for chicken, $22.50 for beef).

Sergio and Luisa didn’t just show up in Petaluma and start cooking. The husband-and-wife duo spent years working in top-rated kitchens before their arrival here.

Sergio’s career path included work under acclaimed Michelin star-rated chef Michael Mina in San Francisco, where he rose through the ranks from janitor and dishwasher to busser, food runner and, later, working on the expo line to make salads and add final touches to hot plates, he said.

“I learned many things and from there, that passion for cooking grew from within,” he said.

Luisa also worked in a high-end San Francisco kitchen, where she learned and refined her take on the Maracuya (passion fruit) Tiramisu ($12.50). While speaking about her past, she diligently squeezed dozens of limes – Mexican limes whose flavor most resembles those in Peru, Sergio noted – into a giant container they’d use for lunch and dinner service later that day.

“Right here in this kitchen, everything’s made from scratch,” Ady said. From the dough for the desserts to the ramen broth.

One of the most popular dishes is the Carapulcra con Puerco ($24.50), a dry potato stew cooked with pork, a mix of sauteed herbs and spices and a red Peruvian chili pepper called aji panca.

Exclusive to Bistro 201 is the “Petalima” – a dish in honor of Petaluma that ties in the Lima, Peru connection. On a bed of fresh, lime-bathed mixed ceviche sits a tower of crunchy, fried seafood offering a cool-but-warm, soft-but-crunchy mix of flavors impossible to elsewhere ($38).

On Friday and Saturday nights, customers will also find musician Aldo Garibaldi playing soft piano music near the restaurant’s entrance, offering a romantic environment that Ady has dubbed “Garibaldi nights.”

Though the entrees can be pricey, Sergio hoped the new breakfast service on the weekends, plus takeaway lunch options, will provide locals a home-cooked Peruvian experience at a lower price point.

Those dishes include Peruvian Tamales, Pan con Chicharron (a sandwich made with pork belly), Spicy Crispy Chicken, Empanadas and Lomo en su Jugo (a saucy, beef-based dish). They will also offer a hot quinoa-based breakfast drink served with pineapple, and hope to soon serve mimosas with chichamorada – a sweet, blue corn based drink -- and passion fruit.

“This is a real Peruvian breakfast,” Ady said.

Luisa, standing nearby, recalled how popular such dishes were across her native Peru.

“Just as we eat together at home is just … how we present it to you all,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.