One man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of DUI after he drove a car into the side of a CVS Pharmacy in Petaluma, police said.

At about 7:34 p.m. Sunday police were dispatched to the parking lot of the store at 365 E.Washington St. for a reported traffic collision, police said.

When officers arrived they found the car crashed into the building.

The collision caused minor damage to the business, police said.

Officers later identified Cesar Alamila-Alvarez, 26, of Petaluma as the driver of the car, police said, adding that he displayed signs of alcohol impairment.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6379009&lat=38.23861309999999&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. In addition, he was found to have an arrest warrant for DUI and was on probation for prior DUI convidtion, police said.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, police said.

“Petaluma police advise motorist to plan ahead if you’re going to go out and drink alcohol, designate a sober driver or share a ride,” police said in a news release.

People who are caught driving impaired and are subsequently charged with a first-time DUI offense face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.