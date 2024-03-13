McNear’s in Petaluma celebrates St. Paddy’s Day with legendary beverage

St. Patrick’s Day is eternally linked to certain food and drink items. Corned beef, of course, and cabbage, are as necessary on St. Patrick’s as turkey on Thanksgiving or hard-boiled eggs on Easter.

Guinness beer is another staple on St. Paddy’s Day. But when it comes to beverages, there’s no escaping the Irish Coffee.

In Petaluma, thanks to McNear’s Saloon, enjoying a good, stiff Irish Coffee is easy to do, assuming you’re willing to brave the crowds of green-clad celebrants with the same idea.

According to a decades-old Bay Area legend, San Francisco’s version of the Irish Coffee began on Nov. 10, 1952. That’s when Jack Koeppler, then the gregarious owner of the popular Buena Vista bar and grill, decided to recreate a celebrated beverage that a chef named Joe Sheridan had been serving to travelers at a restaurant near Ireland’s Shannon Airport.

It was called the Irish Coffee, and it was delicious. The ingredients ‒ coffee, whiskey, a sugar cube and a floating topper of whipped cream ‒ seemed simple enough. But it was the execution, the balance of flavors, and the elegant look of the drink that made it so memorable.

Koeppler initially heard about the hot and heady concoction from regular customer Stanton Delaplane, who at the time was a travel writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. On that night in 1950, Delaplane and Koeppler worked together to replicate the drink, a project they were unable to complete successfully after hours of mixing and tasting.

It took months to perfect, but now, the Irish Coffee and the Buena Vista are so tightly joined together that people come from all over the world to order the drink there. And once a year, on St. Patrick’s Day, with lines sometimes stretching away from the Buena Vista for blocks, the holiday is celebrated by making Irish Coffees with green whipped cream.

Petaluma partiers will get a taste of Ireland and San Francisco too this St. Patrick’s Day, as McNear’s is promising to serve Buena Vista-style Irish Coffee, and that almost certainly means green whipped cream. The day ‒ Sunday, March 17 ‒ will be full at the downtown bar and restaurant, as there will also be Irish dancers courtesy of the Keenan School of Irish Dance, as well as corned beef and cabbage (of course), live music by Jerry Hannan and Friends, and an array of classic Irish whiskeys and ales.

Consider it training for next year, when the Irish Coffee, San Francisco-style, turns 75. Now that’s going to be a party.