New owner of Jacob’s in Sonoma continues old-school comfort cuisine

Summary: The longtime trattoria (1989) is under new ownership, but the Italian comfort cuisine remains delightfully delicious, thanks to family recipes and longtime staff.

As Beronica Perez stopped by tables to chat with customers at Jacob’s Restaurant in south Sonoma recently, she said it felt like a familiar routine. But it also felt entirely new, she mused, because now she owns the business. Back in high school many years ago, she was a server here for her first-ever job.

She liked being a server, she said; she loves being the owner.

Jacob’s has been a community hub since the original owner, Jacob Begorgis, opened it in 1989 as Pizzeria Capri Ristorante. At this cozy hole-in-the-wall eatery, most customers are locals and many visit at least once a week, a shining example of the many small town connections we enjoy in Wine Country, even as our population grows.

Begorgis hosted pizza parties after Sonoma Valley High School Dragons’ home football games for many years, offering pies at a significant discount to students and families. Often, he would feed 100 sports fans a night, supported by other local businesses who also helped pay for the food.

In 2007, Begorgis sold the restaurant to another local, Charles Gundeid. But after Gundeid died in 2018, Begorgis bought it back and renamed it Jacob’s. Finally, this summer, he decided it was time to retire and turned it over to Perez and her husband, Carlos Rubio.

Perez and Rubio, by the way, are well-known in the community. They recently ended their longtime part ownership of Maya Restaurant off the Sonoma Plaza and La Hacienda Mexican Grill on Fifth Street West in Sonoma.

Customers who crave Jacob’s generously portioned comfort classics need not worry — new ownership doesn't mean changes. There might be some updates to the simple decor of concrete floor, coffee-shop plain tables, country landscape artwork and a mural of Begorgis’ other business, Jacob’s Vineyard in Sonoma Valley. You might also see some more plants on the grapevine-trellised patio.

Perez and Rubio plan to expand the brief, Sonoma-centric wine list that appropriately includes Jacob’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon ($11 glass/$43 bottle), Perez said. But that’s it.

“For more than 30 years, Jacob offered an interesting Italian and Mediterranean menu,” she said. “We are in love with this food, and we want to preserve everything by keeping the same recipes and staff.”

Some staffers have been with the restaurant for decades, she noted, and as long as customers want old-school, completely satisfying plates like a sampler appetizer of tomato bruschetta, rolled salami slices, kalamata olives and garlic butter-sauteed prawns ($14), she’ll keep sending them out.

In the expansive world of pizza styles, Jacob’s has one of the best. A cross between thin and hand-tossed, the crust is remarkably light — crisp yet chewy, with toppings up to the crackly lavosh-like edge. The Mediterranean is a particularly excellent choice, with marinated artichoke hearts, sausage, crumbles, grated feta, slabs of juicy tomato, sliced black olives and so much mozzarella the cheese pulls in strings when I lift a slice from the pan — just like a TV commercial ($18, 12-inch small/$25 16-inch large).

For a more traditional, red sauce-based pie, go for the Sonoma, mounded with salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and plenty of garlic ($19/$26). I sometimes like to make it half-and-half, too, switching one side to a summery chicken pesto piled with roasted peppers, tomatoes and feta ($20/$28).

If you’re vegetarian, there are four options (or you can build your own), including a delicious pesto eggplant where the spongy fruit remains nicely firm enough alongside red bell peppers, onions and mushrooms ($18/$25).

Marvelous bread also stars in the gyro (chicken or lamb, $13). Instead of plain pita, it boasts a phyllo-like quality that’s crisp and light outside and soft inside. It’s filled with about a half dozen strips of meat, chopped tomatoes and sliced red onion (no feta, which I do miss), plus tzatziki studded with cucumber chunks and potent garlic. Alongside: a traditional Caesar salad.

Perez isn’t sharing any kitchen secrets, only saying the pizza dough and all breads are made fresh daily, and all recipes are from scratch.

From-scratch is how she creates a distinctive lasagna ($18). Rather than the usual heavy, baked presentation, this arrives lacy and light, layered with crumbled beef, mozzarella and bright herbs and garlic. It’s topped in a delicate marinara bursting with lots of fresh chopped tomatoes and finished with Parmesan and freshly torn herbs. Eating it almost feels healthy, until I get into the four thick slices of garlic cheese bread served with it.

Risotto, the fanciest dish here, gets a delicate touch, as well. The time-consuming creation can quickly get clumpy, but here, it’s naturally creamy from its starch and gentle stirring and rich with buttery prawns and shiitake mushrooms ($23).

If you’re lucky enough to go on a day when the special is seafood stew, order it ($27). Like bouillabaisse, the broth is light but deeply flavored with white wine, lime juice and garlic and swimming with mussels, clams, salmon and shrimp. The big bowlful is finished with fresh cherry tomatoes that melt into the broth, and there’s grilled bread for sopping.

Some dishes are heartier, to be sure. A neighboring table of young male plumbers at lunch one day tackled a monster meatball cheese sandwich mantled with gooey mozzarella ($13) along with twirls of linguine tossed with mussels, spicy sausage, asparagus and cherry tomatoes in creamy white wine sauce ($23), and a Philly cheesesteak ($13).

How do I know they’re plumbers? I see them park their truck, from the Boden business 0.2 miles away, with these services silk-screened on the panels: “Toilets, Faucets, Water Heaters, Joke Telling, Hand Modeling, Dance Lessons.”

Like so many other regulars, they greet their server by name and don’t need to look at the menu to know what they’re in the mood for.

Perez said many first-time guests stop by after visiting the Sonoma Train Town Railroad amusement park next door and via frequent referrals from local hotels. Soon enough, they’re also swept into the sweet, sentimental journey of Sonoma.

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.