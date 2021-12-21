Subscribe

New Year’s nibbles: Savory bites that provide big flavor

JOHN ASH
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 21, 2021, 1:38PM
Traditionally, a cocktail or two are the beverages of choice for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

Of course, as a celebratory drink, I wouldn’t refuse a nice glass of sparkling wine or Champagne, either. With any of those, a few nibbles can’t be far behind.

Slices of toasted baguette with prosciutto and dishes of olives and toasted nuts are great, but why not add some more filling and flavorful offerings?

To start, you could try a simple favorite of mine: sliced radishes with good cultured butter and flaky sea salt.

Here are some other ideas for your New Year’s gatherings that can sustain friends and family through an entire evening or afternoon. These dishes draw on the flavors of many classic global cuisines, from Italy and France to Vietnam and Korea.

Pick a couple of these noshes to try while toasting to 2022. May it be a more delicious and sustainable year for chefs and home cooks, foodies and world travelers everywhere.

These little golden puffs are addictive. A French classic, they’re usually made with Gruyère, but I’ve used a nice cheddar here. They are usually eaten by themselves, but you also can split them and fill them with a mousse of chicken, ham or even shrimp salad for a more substantial hors d’oeuvres.

If you aren’t baking the gougères immediately, shape pans of gougères dough, sprinkle with cheese and freeze for a half hour. Transfer to a freezer bag at this point, until you’re ready to bake. Bake straight from the freezer, same as below, adding a couple extra minutes.

Cheddar Gougères

Makes 20 servings

1 cup water

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

1 ½ teaspoons dry mustard

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 ½ cups (about 6 ounces) sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Put the water, butter and salt in a medium, heavy saucepan and place over medium-high heat. Cook, swirling the pan a few times until the butter melts; once it has melted, increase the heat to high and bring the mixture to a rolling boil. Turn off the heat and dump in the flour all at once. Beat the mixture with a wooden spoon until it starts to pull away from the sides of the pan.

Take the pan off the stove, set it on a hot pad and let it cool a bit, without stirring, for 2 - 3 minutes.

Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating the mixture well with the spoon after each addition (you have to put some muscle into it to incorporate the eggs fully). With each addition, the dough should look glossy and slick at first, then stick to the sides of the pan before you add the next egg. After beating in the last egg, beat in the dry mustard and cayenne, then the cheese.

Scoop up a heaping teaspoon of dough and, with another spoon, push it off onto the paper-lined baking sheet (it should form a mound about 1 inch in diameter). Continue with the remaining dough, leaving an inch of space between the gougères (work in batches if necessary; the dough can stand, covered with buttered wax paper or parchment, for up to a half hour).

Bake until the gougères are puffy and light golden, about 25 minutes, switching pan positions halfway through. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before serving, or turn off the oven and let gougères remain in the oven, with the door ajar, for up to 1 hour. You also can bake them ahead, then cool and refrigerate them for a day. Reheat in the oven before serving.

_____

This is one of the easiest party dishes you can prepare that has solid Southern roots. Be sure the shrimps are from sustainable, wholesome sources. American wild or farm-raised are always a safe bet, according to Seafood Watch.

Zatarain’s launched in 1886 in New Orleans and now has a broad range of Cajun-style foods. The brand is currently owned by McCormick, the world’s largest spice company. It’s widely available in stores and online, and it’s good!

Peel ‘n’ Eat Shrimps

Makes 6 - 8 servings

2 pounds shell-on large shrimp, shells split up the back and shrimp deveined

2 teaspoons unsalted butter, melted

Zatarain’s Crawfish, Shrimp and Crab Boil

Rémoulade Sauce (recipe follows)

Following directions on the Zatarain’s package, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Stir in the Zatarain’s mix. Add the shrimp and cook until pink and still very slightly translucent in the center, about 3 minutes. They will continue to cook after draining. Drain and transfer to a bowl. Add butter and toss to coat. Serve warm or at room temperature with Rémoulade Sauce.

This sauce is best made a couple hours ahead, so flavors can develop. Can be stored, refrigerated, for up to 5 days.

Rémoulade Sauce

Makes 1 cup

¾ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon finely chopped green onion

1 tablespoon finely chopped red bell pepper

1 tablespoon drained, roughly chopped capers

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon grain mustard

2 teaspoons prepared horseradish

Dashes hot sauce and lemon juice, to taste

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Lukewarm water

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and adjust taste to your liking. Stir in a tablespoon or two of lukewarm water to thin, if desired.

_____

This is a fun little starter for any gathering, especially if you’re outside on a warm day.

Oyster and Sangrita Shooters

Makes 10 2-ounce shooters

2 cups tomato juice

¼ cup fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon fresh lime or lemon juice (or to taste)

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Drops of Worcestershire sauce, preferably white, to taste

Tablespoon of olive brine from a jar of green olives, or to taste

Hot sauce, to taste

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

10 freshly shucked half-shell-size oysters

Stir together all ingredients except oysters and chill for at least one hour for flavors to marry. Taste again just before serving and adjust flavor to your taste. Fill 10 shot glasses with the sangrita, drop in an oyster and toss it back!

_____

Who doesn’t love a meatball? These delicious bites are made with chicken or turkey, so they’re a little lighter than those made with beef.

Vietnamese-Style Meatballs with Peanut Sauce

Makes about 16 balls

1 pound ground chicken or turkey

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

⅓ cup minced scallions

⅓ cup chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon fish sauce

2 teaspoons chile garlic sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Salt and pepper, if needed

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Peanut Sauce (recipe follows)

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, mix the first 8 ingredients together until just combined. The key to tender meatballs is gentle mixing, so don’t overmix. To test, saute a little nubbin of the mixture to check seasoning and adjust to your taste. Wet your hands and form the meat mixture into approximately 1½-inch balls.

Heat the oil in an ovenproof saute pan over medium-high heat. Lightly brown the meatballs on all sides, in batches if necessary. Then bake for 10 - 12 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees.

Meatballs can be cooked ahead and reheated or frozen for later use. Serve warm with Peanut Sauce.

Peanut Sauce

Makes 1 cup

½ cup smooth peanut butter

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons maple or agave syrup

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon chile garlic sauce

¼ cup warm water

Add all ingredients to a blender and puree. If needed, add water to make a smooth, pourable sauce. Adjust salt, sweet, sour and heat levels to your taste. Can be made 3 days ahead and stored covered and refrigerated.

_____

Here’s a little nibble from my James Beard award-winning cookbook, “Culinary Birds.” Gochujang chile paste is one of the indispensable condiments in the Korean kitchen. It’s made by combining red chile pepper powder, glutinous rice powder and soybean paste.

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

Makes 4 servings, depending on your appetite

Canola or other vegetable oil, for frying

2 tablespoons pressed fresh garlic

1 ½-inch, quarter-size piece peeled ginger, finely minced

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons gochujang paste

1½ tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon toasted Asian sesame oil

2 tablespoons honey

⅓ cup each rice flour, all-purpose flour and cornstarch

16 chicken wings, tips removed and saved for stock (about 1 ¾ pounds)

Toasted sesame seeds

Green onions, cut on the bias

Pour oil into a 6-quart pot to a depth of 2 inches. Heat over medium-high heat until a thermometer reads 350 degrees.

Add garlic, ginger, soy sauce, gochujang, vinegar, sesame oil and honey to a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside in a large bowl.

In another bowl, whisk together flours and cornstarch with 1 cup water. It should be the consistency of pancake batter. Add chicken and turn to coat. Working in batches, drain wings briefly and fry chicken until golden and crisp, 6 - 8 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Can be done a couple hours ahead of time and held at room temperature.

When ready to serve, return oil to 350 degrees. Fry chicken until crisp and hot, 2 - 3 minutes more. Drain again. Toss chicken in sauce and serve hot, topped with sesame seeds and green onions. Or you can forego the second frying and put the chicken in a single layer on a sheet pan in a 400-degree oven for a few minutes to heat and crisp the chicken before tossing with the sauce.

_____

A recipe from Liguria in Italy, this pancake makes a great afternoon snack or party starter. The process is similar to making a regular pancake. Chickpea flour is available at many large supermarkets such as Whole Foods. Look for the Bob’s Red Mill brand. The batter needs to rest for at least 30 minutes and can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Drizzle with fragrant olive oil and shavings of Parmigiano Reggiano and top with a little peperonata (sliced peppers stewed in garlic and basil), marinated mushrooms or whatever you like.

La Farinata (Chickpea Pancake)

Makes 2 medium pancakes (8 to 12 servings)

1 cup chickpea flour

½ cup cold water, or as needed

Fragrant extra-virgin olive oil

Coarse sea salt

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, roughly chopped

Freshly ground black pepper

Combine the chickpea flour and enough of the water in a mixing bowl to make a thick batter, stirring to dissolve any lumps. Add the remaining water until the batter is the consistency of tahini or thick, pourable cream. Add a teaspoon or so of oil and the salt; mix well. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Just before serving, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet (10 to 12 inches) over medium-high heat and add half the rosemary. When the oil is hot (after about 30 seconds), the rosemary will start to “jump” in the skillet.

Pour half the batter into the skillet. It should cover the bottom of the skillet to a depth of about ⅛ inch. Cook for 1 or 2 minutes, until the pancake is set, crisped and golden underneath. Carefully turn over and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Slide onto a serving plate. Cut into wedges; sprinkle with salt and generous grindings of pepper. Serve immediately. Make the second pancake in the same manner.

_____

The combination of these two makes a fantastic little snack to serve with wine or cocktails. Because I’m a California boy, I use our local crop of almonds. If possible, get those that have been roasted in the shell (not the hard outer shell but the soft inner shell, which is very easy to open). For an interesting variation, see if you can find Marcona almonds. These come from Spain and, unlike our California varieties, have a hard outer shell and are larger and flatter. In Spain, the Marconas are peeled, then fried in olive oil and lightly salted. The recipe below assumes you can’t find either and uses whole peeled almonds, generally available in supermarkets.

Olives and Almonds

Makes about 2 cups

1 cup whole skinned raw almonds

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt

1 cup lucques, picholine, cerignola or gaeta olives

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme or rosemary

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

Toast the almonds in a preheated, 375-degree oven for about 10 minutes or until they are browned and fragrant. Nuts need to be toasty, but not burned or they will be bitter. Remove and toss the warm nuts with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and lightly salt.

Briefly rinse the olives, pat dry with paper towel and toss with the remaining two tablespoons oil, the thyme and the lemon zest. Add a grind or two of pepper, if desired, and mix with the almonds. Serve with a little bowl on the side for olive pits.

_____

I adapted this idea from Cowgirl Creamery; they used it in a delicious chicory salad. It’s easy to make. Pop it into the oven to melt the cheese just before serving.

Mt. Tam Toasts

Makes 12 toasts

1 baguette, sliced diagonally into 12 toasts of ½ inch

Olive oil

1 small Fuyu persimmon or tart sweet apple, cut into 12 thin wedges

½ wheel of Mt. Tam cheese, cut into 12 wedges

Fig or peach jam

Flaky salt, if desired

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Brush toasts lightly with olive oil on both sides and place them on a foil-lined baking sheet. Place in the oven for 10 minutes or until lightly browned. We’re shooting for toasts that are crispy on the outside and a little soft in the center.

Top each toast with a slice of persimmon, then a slice of Mt. Tam cheese. When ready to serve, turn the oven to broil. Place the now-topped toasts under the broiler until the cheese is melted and starting to bubble, a minute or 2.

Remove from oven and top with a bit of fig jam and, if desired, salt. Serve warm.

John Ash is a Santa Rosa chef, teacher, James Beard award-winning cookbook author and radio host of KSRO’s “Good Food Hour” airing at 11 a.m. Saturday. He can be reached through his website, chefjohnash.com.

