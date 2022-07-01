Outdoor events in Sonoma County, July 3-12, 2022

July 8

Sebastopol: End your workweek with an adults-only evening of group games and nature-inspired movement and sensory activities to reduce stress and energize you. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Event is free; parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Registration required. 6 to 8 p.m. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Meet at Lion’s Grove picnic area. For more information, contact Kelsey.Austin@sonoma-county.org. Register at bit.ly/3OGGc1m.

July 9

Santa Rosa: Capture Sonoma County’s summer landscape on your canvas in this Painting through the Seasons workshop series. Spend the day at the Mayacamas Mountains with Santa Rosa Junior College instructor Marsha Connell and learn new painting techniques. Connell will demonstrate in oil and pastel, but you may paint in any medium. Bring your desired painting medium; there are no required art supplies, but you will receive a suggested supplies list for reference before the event. Come prepared for the weather with layered clothing and sun protection. Tickets: $40 per person, $35 for Friends of Pepperwood. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. Get tickets at bit.ly/3xULn7f.

July 11

Petaluma: Sonoma County Regional Parks is hosting a series of relaxation sessions at local parks at sunset. Sessions may include mindfulness walks, journaling, stretching and deep breathing. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Parking is $7 or free with a Regional Parks membership. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $10 for Sonoma County residents; $12 for residents from outside the county. Registration is required. For more information, contact Michala Roan at Michala.Roan@sonoma-county.org. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Meet at picnic tables by the parking lot. Get tickets at bit.ly/3xvCEIk.

July 12

Sebastopol: Join park enthusiasts in an event to create your own mini Zen garden. Making mini Zen gardens is a great way to unwind. While you paint and assemble your garden, you’ll learn about the history and significance of these relaxation tools. Bring your favorite mocktail, beer or wine. Nonalcoholic beverages and all crafting materials will be supplied, and you’ll take home your creation. Tickets: $15 for Sonoma County residents; $17 for participants from outside the county. Registration is required. Parking is $7 or free with a Regional Parks membership. For more information, contact Michala Roan at Michala.Roan@sonoma-county.org. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Meet at the gazebo. Get tickets at bit.ly/3Hv9RYT.

Through Sept. 5

Santa Rosa: The floating water park at the Spring Lake Lagoon has reopened and will stay open through Labor Day. The inflatable floating playground features slides, climbing walls, bridges, balance beams, jumps, an in-water sports court and other fun activities. The water park is for kids age 6 and older who are at least 42 inches tall and know how to swim. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. Tickets: $10 per session (use of a life vest included). Two daily sessions are available: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park. 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3OdWdeW.

Santa Rosa: Want to explore Spring Lake by water? Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent for $12 an hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. every day. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. The beach is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty. Spring Lake Regional Park. 393 Violetti Road. Rent a kayak or paddleboard at bit.ly/3xrIUAS.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.