For Filiberto and Adela Cruz, showing up for church is an unbreakable weekly appointment, a way to affirm and hold on to their faith at a time when little else feels safe and certain.

“You have a moment to give God your problems,” Filiberto Cruz said of this hour of prayer and gratitude, as the faithful dispersed after Palm Sunday services at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church near downtown Santa Rosa.

Many who attended the traditional Mass held in Spanish — grandmas in Sunday-best dresses, young moms in fashionable torn jeans, toddlers in flouncy frocks with their hair in ribbons, young men in pressed shirts, all bearing small palm fronds — brought their own folding chairs to place along the walkway that rings an octagonal chapel just outside the sanctuary. Others set up in the flower garden below. The church was only partially filled, to keep worshippers at a safe social distance.

Father Michaelraj Philominsamy speaks to the congregation during the Palm Sunday service at St. Rose Catholic Church in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

The Cruzes, who live in Santa Rosa with their two sons aged 12 and 10, are struggling financially after a year of lost work. She is a house cleaner; he works in construction. They are getting by, Filiberto said. A bigger concern however, on this Christian holy day and going in to Easter, is grief over the recent loss of a beloved aunt in Mexico to COVID-19. She was not a believer in God, doctors or in taking safety precautions. That troubles them.

They do not, however, feel despair. Just sadness, they said.

“You feel you can’t do anything to help somebody when you know they are sick. It’s frustrating for us,” Filiberto said. “We can’t help her or other people.”

But their faith in something greater has been the one thing that has sustained them during a year of extreme hardship that saw lengthening lines for food, struggle and collapse for family businesses and the deaths of more than 552,000 Americans from COVID-19.

Some parishioners have felt their faith tested as they coped with loneliness and depression through months of isolation and distance from friends and family, Sonoma County faith leaders said. The pandemic struck at a time when church attendance was already declining. Fewer than half of Americans — 47% — now say they belong to a church, synagogue or mosque, according to a new Gallup survey. That’s down from 70% in the mid-1990s and 73% in 1937, when Gallup began measuring church membership.

Lupe Lorenzo makes a cross from a palm leaf during the Palm Sunday service at St. Rose Catholic Church in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

Even so, for many, faith and spiritual communities have been anchors, keeping them moored amid the dangerous turbulence of the past year, said the Rev. Lori Sawdon, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Santa Rosa.

“It has given them hope and strength and courage to live while we are waiting for things to evolve and for the vaccine to arrive,” she said.

“It’s just a moment,” Filiberto Cruz said of the pandemic that was first declared a Global Emergency by the World Health Organization in January 2020. “Tomorrow we believe we will feel better. The country will keep going. It will be much better when everybody already has their shots for this COVID-19. We believe we’re going to keep going. That’s why we come every week to the church, because we want God to tell us, ‘Don’t give up. Keep going. I’m with you.’”

Masked parishioners lining up for the Eucharist during Good Friday liturgy service at St. Francis Solano Catholic Church in Sonoma, Calif. on Friday, April 2, 2021.(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Walking with people in crisis

During this catastrophic year that also was marked by widespread protests over racial injustice and political convulsions that culminated in a violent storming of the U.S. Capitol in January, local faith leaders have been challenged to minister to people dealing with myriad burdens extending well beyond the health risks of COVID-19.

“I definitely have walked with a number of people, not just struggling with faith but struggling with staying in recovery, people falling off the wagon, people disappearing into themselves,” said the Rev. Lindsey Bell-Kerr, who serves two Methodist congregations in Santa Rosa — the First United Methodist and Christ Church United Methodist, which co-sponsors a food pantry.

Being unable to physically sit with people and look them in the eyes as she spiritually ministers to them has been particularly difficult, she said.