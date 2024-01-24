A local bartender is out to put Sonoma County bar culture on the map as a contestant in a national competition to find the best bartender. And you can help.

Johnnie Radford, a 32-year-old Lake County native and Petaluma resident who works behind the bar at Cambria Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Rohnert Park and Cambria Napa Valley hotel in Napa, has made it the quarterfinals of the first-ever Bar Boss competition.

Organizers are out to find “the bartender with the biggest personality, most loyal customer base, and of course — who makes the best drink,” according to the Bar Boss website.

The winner gets $10,000 and an appearance on the cover of Bartender Magazine.

Launched in December 2023, the contest, decided by online popular vote, began with some 28,000 participants. Voting for semifinalists ends Thursday at 7 p.m. People can vote once a day.

“I got a staggering response of support,” Radford said. “It really showed me, ‘hey, you have a chance at winning this.’”

Radford said he has served drinks at every level, from dive bars on up, and started looking into competitions after being asked for recipes during a job interview.

“I’m trying to put the local community on the map,” Radford said. “I love this area, the events, the atmosphere. I’ve found my touch and my niche in terms of being behind the bar.”

On his Bar Boss profile, Radford wrote that he serves every drink with “2 oz of genuine self, 1 oz of luxe service, a barspoon of sharp social skills, and a giant cube of charisma.”

Should he win the competition, Radford said he would use the money to secure a patent for a product line of bartending accessories he’s developed that he said will introduce a new way to bar tend with more efficiency.

“I’m putting myself and my craft out there,” he said. “I do see myself and this ground-breaking bartending line revolutionizing the bartending industry and I feel like this competition is the next step to build that platform for myself.”

The competition is presented by Dos Hombres mezcal in partnership with Bartender Magazine and the Kind Campaign, which works to reduce bullying among girls.

For more information, go to barboss.org/2023/johnnie-radford.