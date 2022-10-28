The Aldrichs welcome trick-or-treaters to their home a 1628 Madeira Circle in east Petaluma on Halloween.

For Kristin Douglas Aldrich and her husband Phil Aldrich, preparations for Halloween begin after July Fourth. When the fireworks dim, it’s their signal to start setting up decorations for “The Most Wonderful Night of the Year.”

But this year, their best-laid plans have hit a snag.

The pumpkin factory display prop they bought off the floor at a Halloween store last Nov. 1 is missing major pieces, forcing the couple to improvise.

“Dr. Frankenstein?” a visitor inquired of Phil on a recent day, as Phil, with the air of a mad scientist, toiled in his garage to assemble a fright factory and get the conveyor belt running in time for Halloween, despite the missing components.

“Franken-STEEN,” he corrected, a reference to Mel Brook’s ’70s classic, “Young Frankenstein.”

For the Aldriches, mounting their annual show to scare the beejeezus out of trick-or-treaters requires teamwork and time, with Kristin doing the styling and Phil, a trained “IT guy,” rigging up the special effects.

The Aldriches are like many other obsessed families across the county who believe in extreme Halloween. Not content with a few jack-o’-lanterns and an inflatable ghost or two, they set up what amounts to a theme park attraction in their garage and front yard.

“I’m trying to outdo the neighbors,” Phil slyly admitted, although he was quick to concede that the house across the court might win this year’s contest, with an elaborate undersea theme featuring an Octopus’ Garden and underwater Atlantis. The garage has been turned into Poseidon’s Temple.

Fun competition

For the Aldriches and other Fright Night enthusiasts, the competition is good-natured and welcome. The more neighbors get involved, the more kids will flock to Madeira Circle in Petaluma for screams and candy.

“The past two years we’ve been ‘the’ Halloween House,” Phil said. “Last Halloween, the whole cul-de-sac was so filled with kids you couldn’t see the street.”

It probably had something to do with the pirate action straight out of Disneyland.

“Last year our theme was ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’ So we had three pirates sitting here talking to you, all in sequence.”

He described the setup with all the enthusiasm of a kid with a chemistry set. “I had a computer controlling it.” It included a pirate ship that would light up when it was hit with smoke from a cannon fired on it from across the yard.

Due to the missing prop pieces this year, their storyline of sinister clowns taking over the Halloween factory fell through. But they are cooking up an alternative attraction.

Phil has programmed a sequence of blood-curdling events that begin at 5 p.m. A large witch in the front yard will start talking to young visitors, then a grim reaper will suddenly leap out 8 feet, making stomachs drop, and the eyes of a 14-foot skeleton looking over the yard will light up.

“We had about 350 kids last year,” Phil said. “Now we have neighbors around the court that have decorated their houses. We started the neighborhood on it, so it’s kind of cool actually.”

Even in the run-up to Halloween, their house is an attraction. On a recent Sunday evening, a posse of about 10 kids on bikes pulled up for an early peek of what the Aldriches are creating for the holiday.

“I think it’s really cool. I like how scary it is,” said Addison Carlson, 12, who knows the house from Halloweens past. “It shows they bring effort into their decorations. Not a lot of houses do. It’s really amazing to see.”

“We’re all friends, and on Halloween we like to go around and look at everyone’s decorations and we visit this house every time,” said the Sonoma Mountain Elementary sixth grader, who maintains that a house’s fright factor is far more important than the quality of the treats.

“It makes Halloween so much funner,” she said.

Halloween art

When it come to holidays Halloween beats Christmas by a mile, according to Kristin, who has been going all out for the celebration for some 20 years.

But in the last eight years she’s ramped up her decorations ever further, buying props at after-Halloween sales to make each year more elaborate than the next. Their yard also features a Victorian-style hearse.

Skeletons seem to be the hot item this year, with many homes sporting grinning ones, including the popular 14-footer that was a big seller at Costco. The Aldriches have a skeleton sitting politely in their living room like an invited guest.

She also expresses her love for Halloween through her art. By day, she is a medical technician assisting in procedures like colonoscopies. But in her spare time, she has her Water and Stone brand, a line of candles and candle holders, trays, pots and decorative home products she makes by hand and sells at local shops including Petaluma Home and Garden and Crone’s Nest in Rohnert Park.

For 25 years, Kristin has made candles and soaps. But during the start of the pandemic, she ran into trouble finding supplies. She looked for other ideas.

“I saw a girl doing something with concrete and thought I’d try it,” she said. “I got my own system and I knew you could do designs. All my energy went into that. And then I discovered I like making vessels more than candles.”

Her non-Halloween pieces usually have a sandy-beach vibe, the seaside being another of Kristin’s favorite things. But given her devotion to Halloween, she developed a Gothic line in black, too.

She makes eerie candle holders and vessels with sculpted skull designs as well as small covered pots with lids in the form of a witch’s hat. It’s all in good fun. The pieces add a touch spookiness to a room or table with screaming Halloween.

“It’s very messy and it took a lot of time to figure out,” she said of the process. “If someone asked me for my recipe, I won’t share. I have my own concrete mixture, with a specific amount of water, sand and stone.”

She adds pigments and acrylics to color her pieces, and no two are alike.

In September, she was recruited to participate in the All Hallow’s Art Fest, an annual show of Halloween art that draws collectors from all over the Bay Area. So she quickly put together a Gothic collection of candle and trinket holders and pots.

It’s all part of conjuring Halloween for the inside of her home as well as the outside.

“Christmas and the holidays are such an obligation,” Kristin said of her Halloween obsession. “It’s not always happy for everybody. It can even be sad. But Halloween is more fun. You can basically do whatever you want. Anything goes and people get so excited. I love running around, and you can scream and yell and be a kid.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.